A barn, tractor and other property was destroyed Wednesday at 100 Whippoorwill Lane after a brush pile fire later rekindled, sheriff’s Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report.
The fire spread to the barn about 7 p.m. Wednesday on the Mohawk farm property.
Richard L. Cobble told sheriff’s deputies “that he was burning a brush pile earlier in the day, and he thought that there was nothing left of the fire (and) it was barely smoking,” a report said.
Cobble moved a tractor beside a barn and left. The fire spread, destroying the barn, the Massey-Ferguson tractor, a disc, hay rake, hay spear and a farm equipment carrier.
The barn is valued at $15,000. The tractor’s value is $25,000. Other property destroyed has a combined value of about $14,000.
The property owner is listed as Brandon Williams of Knoxville.
The Midway, Mosheim and McDonald volunteer fire departments were among first responders on scene. No injuries were reported.
Mosheim fire Chief Harold Williamson wrote in a social media post that the barn was full of farm equipment.
“Unfortunately, everything was a total loss upon arrival,” Williamson wrote.
Williams said firefighters “did a great job putting the fire out” and protecting two other nearby barns.