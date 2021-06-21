A mobile home was damaged and a barn and its contents were destroyed in a pair of weekend fires in Greene County.
A fire was called in about 6:20 p.m. Sunday at a mobile home at 665 Possum Creek Road.
The Camp Creek, Sunnyside and Tusculum volunteer fire departments were among responding agencies.
Two mobile home occupants were uninjured.
Sheriff’s deputies were told by firefighters on the scene that the fire “was caused by a bad electrical outlet with an excessive amount plugged into the outlet,” a report said.
Fire damage was confined to a bedroom on one side of the house, the report said.
The owner is listed as Darren Shuffler. The mobile home is valued at $1,500.
Possum Creek Road is between Jones Bridge Road and Park Lane.
A barn was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon at 1185 Lauderdale Road.
About 3:50 p.m. Friday, a man who lives nearby told sheriff’s deputies that he saw smoke from his home. He went to the address and found the barn burning.
Sheriff Wesley Holt responded and told a deputy called to the scene that the barn “was fully engulfed and had already fallen in,” a report said.
The owner is listed as Kenneth C. Belcher.
No injuries were reported. The barn is valued at $50,000.
Destroyed in the barn fire were a 1950 Chevrolet pickup truck, oak lumber, 18 rolled bales of hay, a garden sprayer, a silage blower and a Kawasaki four-wheeler.
The combined value of the items exceeds $10,000.
Lauderdale Road is between Newport Highway and Timber Ridge Road. An investigation into the cause continues.