Longtime town employee William Barner has been promoted to lead Greeneville Public Works Department, the town announced Thursday.
Barner will lead a 42-employee department that delivers solid waste services, landfill operations, stormwater planning, and street and sidewalk improvements in Greeneville, according to a news release.
“William brings a great deal of experience in the Public Works Department, and he sets the standard in delivering excellent customer service to the citizens of Greeneville,” City Administrator Todd Smith said.
In his new role, Barner will continue a 40-plus year career with the Town of Greeneville.
“I appreciate the opportunity to continue working for the Public Works Department and I pledge to do my best for the citizens of Greeneville,” Barner said.
Barner succeeds Brad Peters, the previous Public Works director who resigned in June after 17 years with the town. Barner has been interim director of the department since Peters resigned.
The director oversees the day-to-day operations of the Public Works Department and supervises all department personnel.
Among other responsibilities, the director plans, directs and reviews the activities of the Public Works Department, including engineering, municipal solid waste, traffic operations and street maintenance as well as coordinates assigned activities with other town departments and related outside agencies. The director also plans, directs and reviews activities related to construction inspection and traffic operations.
The mission of the Greeneville Public Works department is “to provide prompt, courteous, and efficient solid waste disposal services as well as safe transportation infrastructure for citizens and visitors,” the town stated in its news release.
Anyone with questions about services provided by the Greeneville Public Works Department can contact 423-638-6152.