The promotion of two Greene County sheriff's deputies was announced Tuesday by Sheriff Wesley Holt. John Pierce, left, was promoted to School Resource Officer sergeant. Brandon Baskette was promoted to detective sergeant.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday announced the promotion of two deputies.
Brandon Baskette and John Pierce both have extensive experience with the sheriff’s department they will put to use in their new positions, Sheriff Wesley Holt said.
Baskette, 37, was promoted to detective sergeant. He is a 15-year departmental veteran. Baskette previously worked in the sheriff’s department corrections and patrol divisions.
“I’m looking forward to the new challenge in my career,” Baskette said.
John Pierce, 32, has been promoted to School Resource Officer sergeant. Pierce is a seven-year sheriff’s department veteran, with experience in both the corrections and patrol divisions. Pierce has been assigned as an SRO at Nolachuckey Elementary School for the past two years.
Pierce will assist Lt. Teddy Lawing and Sgt. Travis Hoxie in supervising the Greene County Schools SRO program, which now includes 18 deputies.
Pierce is also sheriff’s department SWAT Team commander, and said integrated training between SROs and the SWAT Team members will begin in the near future.
“These promotions are well-deserved. Brandon and John are both dedicated employees that go above and beyond in their job roles. I am proud of both of them,” Holt said.
Promotions at the sheriff’s department are made after a “sign-up” period by eligible employees for a posted position. A Promotion Board conducts interviews with the employees, Holt said.
Final scores are based on numerous categories, including training, education and a verbal interview, Holt said.