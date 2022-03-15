Vehicles were damaged by BB pellets about 1 p.m. Monday in the Walmart parking lot.
A pickup truck and other parked vehicles were struck with pellets, Greeneville police Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report.
Officers responded to a report of a vehicle being shot at with a BB gun. A witness told police two men and a woman “were having a gunfight in the parking lot of Walmart,” the report said.
The passenger side of a pickup truck was struck, as were other vehicles. The truck owner later called police and said there were three chips in the truck’s windshield.
No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.