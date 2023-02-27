A tractor-trailer hauling baked beans crashed just after 7:30 a.m. Monday in the 7200 block of Newport Highway, shutting down a section of the busy road for much of the day.
The truck driver was not injured. The crash of the semi truck carrying more than 1,000 gallon-sized cans of baked beans from the Bush Brothers and Co. plant in Jefferson County raised questions about heavily loaded commercial vehicles using the two-lane section of Newport Highway in Greene County to transport cargo.
Both lanes of Newport Highway were reopened to traffic about 5:30 p.m. Monday by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
The truck driver, 60-year-old Troy Butler, of Jefferson City, suffered seat belt abrasions but was otherwise uninjured, Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ryan Holt said.
The semi-trailer was hauling a load of more than 1,060 cans of baked beans. The load weighed over 51,000 pounds, said Heather Sipe, director of the Greeneville-Greene County Office of Emergency Management.
Butler was northbound on Newport Highway going toward Greeneville when the truck veered slightly off the shoulder of the road, causing him to lose control on rain-softened ground. The truck struck a utility pole before overturning on its side, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol crash report.
The weight of the bean cans tore open sections of the trailer, causing some of them to cascade onto the ground. The rig came to rest by a house near the road that was unoccupied at the time.
The tractor-trailer is owned by the Fraley and Shilling Co. The truck was hauling the load to Sopakco, Inc., in Greeneville, from the Bush plant in Chestnut Hill. Similar trucks make regular trips along the route, Holt said.
Traffic was detoured by TDOT down Old Kentucky Road South/West and Bright Hope Road as crews cleaned up debris and Greeneville Light & Power System replaced a utility pole and re-installed power lines and a new transformer. Cable and phone lines were also replaced.
Some utility customers in the immediate area lost power as repairs were made.
It’s not the first accident involving tractor-trailers hauling cargo from the Bush’s bean plant. A similar crash happened in April 2019 on Newport Highway. First responders recalled others in recent years.
In addition to the THP, TDOT, Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department, emergency management office and utility crews, others working on scene included Lynn Hope Towing, the Glen Hills Utility District, Comcast, Century Link and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, including an inmate work crew.
TDOT crews directed traffic and put up roadblocks while repair work was underway.
Solutions to prevent future accidents are being discussed.
“Our safety guys are trying to get them off Newport Highway,” Holt said.
“The (truck) got off the shoulder of the road and the road is soft and just could not stand a 51,000-pound load,” he said. “When the wheels got off the edge of the road, the load started to shift and once the load starts to shift, you can’t bring it back.”
Trucks may be re-routed in the future to Interstate 81 rather than use Newport Highway.
“Their safety officer is working with Greene County to respond to the issue,” she said.
While Newport Highway is shorter from the Bush’s facility in Jefferson County to Greeneville, the I-81 route “is safer for them than trying to go on Newport Highway,” Sipe said.
“The trucking company is going to try to work with Sheriff (Wesley) Holt,” she said. “It’s a concern.”
Michaela Van Niekerk and her husband, Anthony, watched the commotion from their front porch across the street.
Michaela Van Niekerk said she was asleep when she heard a “bang that was so big I thought it was an earthquake.”
The Van Niekerks moved to Greene County six months ago from South Africa and said they have grown accustomed to the quiet of the Caney Branch community.
“The fire trucks got here very fast. It was a scary thing,” she said.
The crash happened about 5.5 miles from the Newport Highway intersection with Asheville Highway in Greeneville.
Butler was cited by the THP for failure to exercise due care.
Sipe said the trucking company is also in communication with law enforcement to prevent future accidents.
“They’re working with law enforcement, the THP and Green County Sheriff’s Department along with emergency management,” she said.