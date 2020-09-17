Judge James E. Beckner was highly respected by legal peers, but his service to the community extended well beyond the courtroom.
The retired 3rd Judicial District Criminal Court judge died early Wednesday in Morristown after a short illness. Still vital and active at age 81, Beckner’s death was unexpected by his many friends in Greene County and beyond.
“Judge Beckner was a fair, honest and tough judge. He treated everybody the same and he ran a very tight courtroom. He was an excellent judge and a very good friend, and his death is a great shock,” said former 3rd Judicial District Attorney General C. Berkeley Bell.
Bell prosecuted hundreds of cases before Beckner during his 32-year tenure as district attorney general.
Bell recently spoke with Beckner on the phone. Bell was under the impression Beckner was recovering. There were even tentative plans to play golf.
Beckner took a genuine interest in the community, devoting much of his time to furthering organizations like the Morristown Boys & Girls Club.
“He was extremely involved in his community and his church. He is a great friend, and I’m going to miss him,” Bell said. “There are not many like him.”
Beckner lived in Morristown. He was appointed to the bench in 1976 by Gov. Ray Blanton to fill the unexpired term of the late Judge J. Mays, who died in office. Beckner was elected to the judicial post two years later and re-elected to a number of subsequent terms.
Beckner retired in August 2006.
Judge John F. Dugger Jr., current 3rd Judicial District Criminal Court judge, succeeded Beckner on the bench and was sworn in by him in 2006.
‘PILLAR IN THE COMMUNITY’
“As you get older, you can reflect on people that have greatly influenced your life. Judge Beckner was one for me, from a young lawyer trying my first case in his court to practicing 19 years trying cases.”
Beckner was assigned to Dugger as his mentor judge.
“Throughout my career, he always gave me his time and advice, day and night,” Dugger said.
Dugger echoed the sentiments of many in the area legal community about Beckner’s positive contributions to the justice system, and as a friend to many.
“He was a pillar in the Tennessee judiciary. Lawyers and judges throughout the state know and respect him for his knowledge of the law and his great wealth of experience,” Dugger said. “Outside the law, Judge Beckner was my friend. He included me in his hiking group where we hiked Mt. LeConte for 25 years.”
Beckner “was a generous person,” Dugger recalled.
“He devoted countless hours to his community, including the Boys & Girls Club, and to his church,” Dugger said.
Dugger had spoken on the phone with Beckner as recently as Friday. The two friends kept in close contact.
Beckner kept very active, still hiking, playing golf and even basketball. He told Dugger Friday he was feeling better and anticipated recovering soon.
“Hamblen County has lost a valuable, devoted citizen,” Dugger said in extending condolences to Beckner’s family.
“Myself and everyone in the 3rd Judicial District will miss him greatly,” Dugger said.
Many of those who knew Beckner admired the way he ran his courtroom.
Former Greene County Circuit Court Clerk Gail Jeffers, who worked many years with Beckner, said the judge would tell others he ran a “tight ship.”
“When he put the robe on, he was in control of his courtroom,” Jeffers said Wednesday.
When Beckner was on the bench, the courtroom “took on an air of professionalism and respect that it deserved. He demanded it,” she said.
Thomas J. Wright, 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court judge, called Beckner “a foundational piece of the judiciary in this area.”
“He helped many young lawyers become better at their craft because of his exacting standards, and he established utmost respect for the judiciary and the law,” he said.
Greene County General Sessions Court Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. called Beckner “a tremendous judge who was respected throughout the legal community.”
“Lawyers knew that if you were going to appear in front of him you had better be prepared and ready to go. He was well respected and known in East Tennessee as a judge who always did things the right way,” Bailey said.
‘TOUGH BUT FAIR’
Cecil C. Mills Jr., a Greene County assistant district attorney general for more than 30 years, said Beckner “had a great impact on the district he served as judge.”
The 3rd Judicial District includes Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins and Hancock counties.
“As a young attorney, I was terrified of him. He was tough and demanding,” Mills recalled Wednesday.
Beckner “demanded that you prepared, and any excuses you offered were scrutinized carefully.”
Mills and most other lawyers who appeared before Beckner developed a healthy respect for him.
“Everything I just said is a compliment and I hope is seen as such. As I got more seasoned I appreciated more the demands he had placed on those who practiced before him on a daily basis,” Mills said. “I believe he made each of us reach for the best in us, as attorneys, clerks and staff. He made us give the people of the district he served an assurance that justice was being served.”
Mills said one phrase kept running through his mind Wednesday morning after hearing of Beckner’s passing: “tough but fair.”
Hamblen County Circuit Court Clerk Teresa West said Wednesday that Beckner’s passing is a great loss to the community.
“I will always be grateful for the support and kindness that I have received from Judge Beckner my entire career,” West said. “It would be impossible to count all the ways that he has helped me. He was a great friend and my mentor and he taught me so much.”
Beckner always took time to offer West “good, sound advice,” she said.
“When I won my first election, he swore me in. He officiated at my sister’s wedding. He was a close family friend, and Hamblen County has lost a great friend, mentor, judge and community leader,” West said. “I am so grateful that he was a part of my life and for believing in me.”
Beckner attended Carson-Newman University and received a law degree from University of Tennessee College of Law. He was in private practice in Morristown before becoming a judge. Beckner presided over many complex and well-publicized cases, including the Greene County Lillelid murder case in 1998.
Current Greene County Circuit Court Clerk Chris Shepard first got to know Beckner from a different perspective, as a member of a jury.
“My first introduction to Judge Beckner was in May of 1996, when I was picked for jury duty. I served on two jury trials during my term as a juror,” Shepard said.
As part of the Greene County Courthouse sheriff’s department security detail, Shepard worked with Beckner for several months in 2006 before the judge retired.
“He was the same stern and fair judge he was in 1996. Judge Beckner always had a kind word for anyone he met, and I enjoyed the conversations we had together,” Shepard said. “He was the quintessential judge, and will be sadly missed by anyone fortunate enough to know him.”
As an aside, Shepard said that several weeks ago he found his 1996 certificate of jury service received from Beckner and then-Circuit Court Clerk Jeffers.
“I have that certificate in my office now,” Shepard said.
Arrangements for Beckner were incomplete on Wednesday.
Former staff writer Tom Yancey contributed to this report