The Greene County Beer Board has fined the owner of a local convenience store where employees sold alcohol and tobacco to minors $4,500.
The board met about 3:30 Wednesday at the County Annex to discuss punishment for Ahmad Fayyazi, including whether to revoke his license to sell alcohol.
Emily Diaz, of Bulls Gap, and Carol Ann Justice, of Bulls Gap, both employees of Jimmy’s Market in Mosehim, were charged with counts of underage sale of tobacco and the underage sale of alcohol. Both appeared in General Sessions Court on the violations.
The charges were brought against the employees after an undercover law enforcement effort in September led by the School Resource Officers and Corrections divisions of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department discovered the illegal sale of beer and tobacco to minors.
“This is the first time we’ve had to deal with this,” Greene County Commissioner, Bill Dabbs said.
Due to the sheriff’s department running an undercover operation, there is a statute mandating that they inform the rest of the stores they performed the operation on that did not sell to minors. But they have sent letters to other stores in Greene County where the operation was carried out.
Diaz and Justice were served warrants for the sale and distribution of alcohol and tobacco to underage individuals. Diaz and Justice pleaded guilty to all counts. The convenience store employees were fined $1,000 and ordered to serve 100 hours of community service. The two employees are still employed at the convenience store, though the store owner said they were “wrote up.”
Bobby Matthews from the Greene County Sheriff’s department assisted in the operation and documented the employees committing the offenses. Photos were presented at the meeting of the employees serving the alcohol to the underage individuals.
“This is becoming a problem across the county,” Sheriff Wesley Holt said. “We’re finding they are selling alcohol, tobacco and vapes to underage children. That’s why we initiated this, and we will continue to.”
Fayyazi apologized to the members of the board for the underage sales. He informed the board that they have since installed an electronic license analyzer that scans IDs and does not let the purchase of alcohol or tobacco go through if the ID is fraudulent or is scanned and reads that the prospective buyer is underage. The stores that sold the substances to minors did not have this card analyzer at the time of the incident, but the owner said other stores do have them.
Dabbs said the board is fining Fayyazi $1,500 per instance of underage sale, which totals to $4,500 for both illegal sale events.
“If an issue like this comes up again, we will take your license,” Dabbs said to Fayyazi.
Fayyazi has seven days to pay the fine. After some deliberation over which department to send the money to, the board decided that the convenience store owner should make the funds out to the Greene County General Fund.
Teddy Lawing, of the Greene County Sheriff’s department, recommended some of the funds be sent to the School Resource Officers and Corrections division fund in order to help with alcohol and drug prevention and education efforts.
Holt recommended some of the funds be designated to the task force of the sheriff’s department that carries out these types of undercover operations.
Such undercover operations will continue in Greene County as underage sale of alcohol, tobacco and vape products are becoming an issue, according to the sheriff’s department.