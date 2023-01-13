Belk Reopening Jan. 30 As Outlet Store Jan 13, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Belk is temporarily closed and plans to reopen Jan. 30 as Belk Outlet. Sun Photo By Lisa Warren Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Belk store in the Greeneville Commons is temporarily closed to change its format into an outlet store.Plans are for the major retailer to reopen its Commons anchor store on Jan. 30.According to the store's latest phone recording, the store will reopen as "Belk Outlet, a brand new shopping experience where you'll continue to shop all your favorite brands for less."For more information, visit www.belk.com . Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Store Outlet Commerce Anchor Store Retailer Belk Outlet Shopping Experience Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Woman Killed Friday In Baileyton Road Crash New Officers Join Greeneville Police Department Changes Coming To Greeneville Sun Delivery Lisa Fisher's Contributions To Community Recalled Motorcyclist Attempting To Evade Police Killed In Crash