Belk Transforms Local Store Into First Outlet By Amy Rose Staff Writer Feb 1, 2023 1 hr ago

Customers look Wednesday at women's shoes, which are in great supply at the Belk Outlet. The Greeneville location is the first outlet store for the national retail chain. Sun Photo by Amy Rose

Belk has more than tripled the inventory of its Greeneville store, the company's first outlet. Sun Photo by Amy Rose

Clothing is a featured item in the Belk Outlet. Sun Photo by Amy Rose

This sign greets customers as they enter the Belk Outlet. Sun Photo by Amy Rose

The Belk store in the Greeneville Commons has had "Outlet" added to its signage. Sun Photo By Amy Rose

The Belk Outlet was busy with customers Wednesday afternoon. Sun Photo by Amy Rose

Belk is "pioneering the way" in Greeneville by transforming its store into the first outlet location for the major national retailer.The company's anchor store in the Greeneville Commons closed for a couple of weeks last month to make the transition.The department store reopened Monday offering more merchandise, higher-end brands, and lower prices, according to Bridget Lowe, store manager.On Wednesday afternoon, the company invited media to visit the store, and Lowe told The Sun that the new outlet is a pilot, so the Greeneville store is "pioneering the way" for the company.Lowe explained that Belk used industry data to select Greeneville as it's first outlet location, factoring in population growth and the fact that Greene County is a "value-driven community."Prior to the transition, Lowe said customers constantly asked for higher-end brands of merchandise.Now, the store has more than tripled its inventory, she said, with the goal being to offer three main services to customers: more product, higher-end brands, and a better value."I've been super excited to shop it myself," Lowe said. "It's like Christmas in here."The layout of the store has changed, making room for more clothing and shoes while continuing to offer housewares and other popular items that come from the company's flagship stores.The cosmetics counter has been removed, and Lowe referred customers who need Belk cosmetics to nearby stores in the Johnson City Mall and College Square Mall in Morristown.Another change customers should know about is that all sales are final and not eligible for return or exchange.Also, the store does not plan to offer coupon specials, but customers can continue to use their Belk Rewards card, Lowe noted.Belk's hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.A grand opening is planned for Feb. 11, Lowe noted.For more information on Belk, visit www.belk.com .