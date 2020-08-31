A Lake Street man who allegedly threatened the lives of police officers and was reported as “belligerent” and uncooperative with police commands was charged Sunday with DUI and other offenses.
GPD officer Ethan Metcalf investigated a Sunday afternoon report of a man driving under the influence and being involved in a vehicle crash on Baileyton Road. As he arrived, Metcalf found a man attempting to leave the accident scene in his vehicle, though his vehicle was stuck and the tires spinning.
The man, identified as 36-year-old Cedric Barner, Lake Street, was “yelling profanities” at a Greene County deputy already on the scene. The driver, according to the report, appeared to be attempting to drive toward the deputy, so Metcalf exited his cruiser armed with his rifle in case the driver tried to run down the county officer.
Metcalf’s report says that he went to assist the deputy and talked to the driver, who, the report states, “failed to follow verbal commands” and “continued trying to get the vehicle unstuck and wanted officers to shoot him.”
A Taser was “effectively deployed” and Barner removed from the vehicle and handcuffed. The report says Barner “was heavily intoxicated and officers could smell a strong odor of alcohol about his person.” The vehicle also was smoking heavily from its engine compartment, and so firefighters were contacted as a precaution.
As another GPD officer, Chaz Story, worked to place Barner in the GPD cruiser, Barner reportedly “made threats toward him to kill him” at a later time.
Metcalf’s report says he stopped his cruiser “near the intersection of Baileyton Road and Baileyton access because Cedric Barner was threatening officers, attempting to spit on (Metcalf) and was digging in his pants … threatening to kill Chaz Story and I.”
At the Greene County Detention Center, the report says, Barner “continued to give (officers) issues inside the Detention Center” and at one point made threatening moves toward Metcalf.
Officers served an outstanding warrant for parole violation on Barner, and charged him with DUI, aggravated assault, two counts of “retaliation for past actions,” and resisting arrest.
His vehicle, which had alcoholic beverages on the passenger seat, was inventoried and towed.