A benefit concert, featuring musician Jeff Lane, will be held Saturday to raise money for the Jessica Colter Memorial Scholarship Fund.
The event will be 7-10 p.m. at the Greeneville Moose Lodge, 28 Kiser Blvd.
“Be sure to bring your lawn chair, wear your dancing shoes, and get ready to have a great time,” event organizers say in a news release.
Admission will be free to members of the Moose Lodge and $10 for non-members. This will be a 21 and over event, organizers add.
Food and drinks will be sold at the event. No coolers will be allowed.
Tickets will be available at the door.
“Come out and support this worthwhile cause and help provide scholarships for local nursing students, organizers add in the release.
“The Jessica Colter Memorial Scholarship Fund provides annual financial scholarships to deserving and driven students pursuing a nursing degree,” the release continues.
Colter was a honors student in the nursing program at East Tennessee State University when she lost her life in an automobile accident on Dec. 6, 2020.
“The fund would like Jessica’s legacy to continue through the scholarship recipients. Jessica was loving, driven to success, goal oriented, cared deeply for her family and faith, and served her community. Recipients of the college scholarship presented in her memory “reflect these same characteristics,” organizers add.