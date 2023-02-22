Benefit Meal, Auction Set March 4 For Jeremy Cutshaw Feb 22, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jeremy Cutshaw Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A benefit spaghetti lunch/dinner will be held Saturday, March 4, to aid Baileyton resident Jeremy Cutshaw.Cutshaw, who is the owner of the Uppercut Barber Shop, was injured in an automobile wreck.The meal will be hosted 1-6 p.m. at Miller's Chapel Church, 2105 Miller's Road.The menu will consist of spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, drink and dessert. Cost is $7 for ages 12 and older, $4 for ages 3-11, and free for children 3 and under.A gospel singing will be held 2-4 p.m. with an auction to follow at 4 p.m.All donations will be welcomed, including auction items.Anyone who has a donation for the auction or would like more information, may call Millie Miller at 423-329-3453, Martha Jones at 423-620-0079 or Pam Smith at 423-620-0933. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gastronomy Food Food Industry The Economy Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now TBI Continues Investigation Into Officer-Involved Shooting Incident Mother Of Caitlin Crum Still Seeks Answers In 2021 Death Watauga Valley Railroad Sponsoring Spring Train Excursion Food Truck Rally: 'A Great Place To Grab Food' Hull Family, 2 Local Banks Give $1 Million To Boys & Girls Club Building Campaign