Danny Sauceman

A benefit supper to help cover funeral expenses for longtime Orebank volunteer firefighter Danny Sauceman will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Orebank Community Center, 85 Orebank Road.

Sauceman, 75, passed away June 23.

“We hope to see you all there to show your love and support to Danny and his family during this time,” a Facebook post on the Orebank Volunteer Fire Department website said.

The spaghetti supper includes a salad, garlic bread, dessert and a drink. The cost is $8 a plate or by donation.

Sauceman was a founding member of the Orebank Volunteer Fire Department, fire Chief David Peters said.

Peters said Sauceman served as a volunteer firefighter even before the Orebank department was founded. Sauceman also served one term as a constable for the 7th Greene County Constable District.

Sauceman was active in the Orebank Volunteer Fire Department “for many, many years,” Davis said.

He was widely known for his mechanical skills.

“You could ask anybody in the community or surrounding communities, he was the best tractor mechanic around. He could fix anything,” Peters said.

Sauceman helped keep the Orebank fire engines and other apparatus in good running order, Peters said.

“He still was a support member. He would come around to all the dinners and functions,” Peters said.

The dinner is being held by Daniel and Jennifer Sauceman and Pat Kelton, with assistance from the Orebank Volunteer Fire Department.

“He did so much for us and a lot of the firefighters are helping out serving food,” Peters said.

