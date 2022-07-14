Benefit Supper Set Saturday In Orebank Jul 14, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Danny Sauceman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A benefit supper to help cover funeral expenses for longtime Orebank volunteer firefighter Danny Sauceman will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Orebank Community Center, 85 Orebank Road.Sauceman, 75, passed away June 23.“We hope to see you all there to show your love and support to Danny and his family during this time,” a Facebook post on the Orebank Volunteer Fire Department website said.The spaghetti supper includes a salad, garlic bread, dessert and a drink. The cost is $8 a plate or by donation.Sauceman was a founding member of the Orebank Volunteer Fire Department, fire Chief David Peters said.Peters said Sauceman served as a volunteer firefighter even before the Orebank department was founded. Sauceman also served one term as a constable for the 7th Greene County Constable District.Sauceman was active in the Orebank Volunteer Fire Department “for many, many years,” Davis said.He was widely known for his mechanical skills.“You could ask anybody in the community or surrounding communities, he was the best tractor mechanic around. He could fix anything,” Peters said.Sauceman helped keep the Orebank fire engines and other apparatus in good running order, Peters said.“He still was a support member. He would come around to all the dinners and functions,” Peters said.The dinner is being held by Daniel and Jennifer Sauceman and Pat Kelton, with assistance from the Orebank Volunteer Fire Department.“He did so much for us and a lot of the firefighters are helping out serving food,” Peters said. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags David Peters Jennifer Sauceman Danny Sauceman Orebank Volunteer Fire Department Website Gastronomy Internet Food Dinner Supper Benefit Spaghetti Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Home Improvement Warehouse Selling Building, Giving Away Surplus Inventory Woman, 87, Dies In ATV Accident Postal Service To Host Job Fair In Greeneville Thursday Tusculum Police Ramp Up Speeding Enforcement Electric Bills Going Up Due To TVA Fuel Cost Adjustment Rate Increase