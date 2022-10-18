Greene County law enforcement agencies will likely benefit from additional support resources announced by Gov. Bill Lee.
The state will provide assistance in officer recruitment and training following the launch earlier this month of a $100 million Violent Crime Intervention Fund, along with other proven crime prevention investments that include recruitment and retention bonuses for newly hired police officers and increased frequency of training for new recruits and transfers from other states.
Local law enforcement agencies are encouraged to apply for grants that will be used to strengthen public safety in Tennessee, according to a news release from Lee’s office.
“We believe these initiatives will benefit the Greeneville Police Department and several (local) law enforcement agencies. We are currently in process of determining how the grants can be utilized and if the Board of Mayor and Alderpersons are in agreement on seeking (a) grant and the allocation of funds,” police Assistant Chief Steve Hixson said.
Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt said he is reviewing the details of the new programs announced by Lee to see which ones might best benefit the sheriff’s department.
Tennessee is taking proactive steps “to stay ahead of the nationwide spike in crime” and keep communities safe by encouraging the recruitment, training and retention of highly qualified law enforcement officers, Lee said in the release.
“I commend police departments and sheriff’s offices for their continued partnership, and I’m confident these additional measures will strengthen public safety and relieve financial burdens for local law enforcement agencies,” Lee said.
The state’s Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget includes resources managed by the Department of Commerce & Insurance to directly support local law enforcement agencies in increasing capacity and offsetting local costs. Included is:
- $24 million to support basic training. Every Tennessee local law enforcement agency is now eligible to receive funding to cover the local share of training costs for new officers, including paid Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy tuition, training uniforms and additional professional development expenses. The investment will provide 12-week officer training and save local law enforcement more than $3,000 per new officer. TLETA graduated the first class of officers through the program on Sept. 30, including 110 officers from 61 agencies.
- $30 million in recruitment bonuses: Tennessee will dedicate $30 million to support recruitment and retention bonuses for newly hired police officers. The program will provide bonuses to more than 3,000 officers.
Bonuses will be dispersed in early 2023 following a rule-making process.
The news release said that Lee has made the following investments to strengthen public safety and directly support law enforcement across Tennessee:
- 100 additional Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers funded by the state.
- Increased frequency of training for new recruits and transfers from out-of-state to get law enforcement officers on the job faster.
- Creation of a statewide network of correctional officer training programs in partnership with Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology and community colleges.
- More than $4 million in professional development programs for local correctional officers.
- More than $25 million in Evidence Based Programming grants for local jails to start and operate proven crime and recidivism reduction programs for inmates.
“Providing law enforcement with the best training available is what Tennessee citizens expect, and it is what we go to work every day to provide,” Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance Commissioner Carter Lawrence said in the release.
Lawrence said Lee’s plan for training and recruitment “will help provide quality training for more local recruits at Tennessee’s premier law enforcement training academy without impacting the bottom line of Tennessee’s local governments.”