A Greene County landmark has received some much-needed tender loving care.
The Bible Covered Bridge located at 998 Bible Branch Road had restorative work conducted on it by Skyline Restoration, a Greene County building restoration service.
According to Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, Skyline Restoration inspected the bridge before beginning work.
Skyline Restoration removed and replaced any exterior boards that were rotten or damaged. The company also cleaned the bridge and scraped off old paint and dirt from the exterior. The bridge was then given a new coat of primer and three new coats of paint.
Skyline also replaced the wooden pedestrian ramp that allows visitors to enter and walk across the bridge from the small parking area next to it.
Greeneville Light and Power Systems also installed security lights on each side of the bridge that will illuminate the area at night.
The restorative work on the bridge itself went on throughout the month of September, and was completed on Sept. 30.
However, the county maintenance staff was recently still in the process of cleaning up the surrounding area around the bridge, according to Morrison.
“We are still working on clearing out some old trees and undergrowth that are close to the bridge. The area is prone to flooding and those trees could catch debris that could float down the creek in a flood and get pushed into the bridge, which would damage it,” Morrison said. “It is a local cultural attraction and we want to protect it the best we can.”
Morrison also said the county planned to install a flagpole next to the bridge across the footpath from the informational historical marker that was installed in 2004.
Morrison said he hopes that work will be completed sometime before Thanksgiving.
Built in 1923 by the Bible family, the bridge stretches across Little Chucky Creek. The bridge originally connected the Bible family farm with the Warrensburg Road. In 1948, the bridge was deeded to Greene County, and in 1975 it became a historical structure. The original restoration of the bridge was completed in the fall of 2004 by the Greene County Highway Department with the help of a grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
“The bridge is an icon of yesteryear that Greene County has, and we are proud of it and want to maintain it,” Morrison said.
Many Greene County residents have taken high school graduation and wedding photos at the picturesque landmark, and the bridge was featured in the Greene County Sheriff’s Department calendar last year, according to Morrison.
“There are certain trademark things that we identify with our home, and that bridge is one of those things for many people. There is a great love and affection for the bridge in our county. It is a unique symbol of our home,” Morrison said. “That bridge is worthy of the dignity and honor that we have returned to it.”