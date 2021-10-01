The Greene County Purchasing Committee unanimously accepted a bid Friday of a $211,960 from Brown Brothers Paving to pave the parking lot at the Greene County Election Commission Office and the Greene County EMS facility located at 311 CCU Boulevard.
Brown Brothers Paving is a Greene County-based paving contractor.
The project was already approved by the Greene County Commission, so the Purchasing Committee’s approval of the bid is final.
The accepted bid total comes in under the $240,000 the county had budgeted for the paving project.
Brown Brothers will repave the entire lot of both facilities which share the area located at CCU Boulevard. According to Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, new pavement will be laid beginning at the bottom of the hill on the driveway leading up to the parking lot. The new pavement will begin where Elk Street departs from CCU Boulevard.
The new lot will include parking spot striping and 46 concrete curb stops for the front of parking spots. The cost of striping the lot and the 46 curb stops is included in the bid total.
A completion date of Nov. 30 has been targeted for the project, weather permitting.