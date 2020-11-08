The long wait gave way Saturday to a sense of relief and quiet jubilation among supporters of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, who gathered on the grounds of the George Clem Center in Greeneville to acknowledge Biden as president-elect.
Democrat Biden defeated Republican President Donald J. Trump in a tense election to become the 46th president of the United States, according to projections from multiple news organizations based on unofficial results.
About 60 supporters of Biden and Vice-President Elect Harris gathered to share congratulations and voice optimism that Biden and Harris can begin to bridge divides they said were created during the Trump presidency.
“It’s an emotional day. This is a first step to getting people to be at least civilized,” said Bill Edmonds, a member of the George Clem Multicultural Alliance.
Edmonds noted the divisive atmosphere surrounding the election battle between Biden and Trump in a nation facing a deadly pandemic, acceptance of systemic racial injustice and a faltering economy.
“The country couldn’t stand four more years of Donald Trump breaking the law. This is not normal, this is not good, and hopefully we can get back to healing the nation,” he said.
Angela Campbell, another member of the George Clem Multicultural Alliance, helped organize Saturday's gathering. Campbell experienced “negative emotions” earlier in the week when it appeared that Trump would win reelection.
“It was an extremely close race, closer than I anticipated. In my position, it just goes to show how we as a country have to learn to work together without polarization,” Campbell said. “I am optimistic and I am confident that the person who was elected is the best person to bring this country together.”
Campbell perceives Trump’s motivations as “merely personal.”
“The democracy we’re supposed to be requires us not to think as individuals, but do what is best for everyone,” Campbell said. “We have to get to that mindset.”
Campbell motioned toward her daughter Xari when Kamala Harris’ name came up.
“We’ve got our first woman, who happens to be an African American,” she said. “In Northeast Tennessee, it’s hard to be a Black female. It’s just tough, what you have to deal with, so to have someone in office that looks like her gives her that extra encouragement.”
The group that assembled at George Clem School Saturday was diverse, with an even mix of white and Black supporters of Biden and Harris.
“It’s a confirmation that there are still people that believe in equality,” Campbell said. “It was a reassurance that minorities aren’t by themselves.”
Dee Bee Blake described her frame of mind Saturday as “elation, jubilation and relief.”
“I’m thankful and very grateful and very tired,” the Chuckey resident said.
Blake gave credit to poll workers across the country affiliated with both major parties who worked nearly nonstop since Tuesday to count ballots. Blake said she would not hesitate to vote for a Republican, but could not support the reelection of Trump.
“I voted for integrity, character and experience,” she said. “I could not tolerate that man.”
Kathy Shea also welcomed Biden as president-elect.
“(Trump) has never, never in four years spoken to half of the country,” Shea said. “To (those) who loved this country, have served this country, to be painted as an enemy to this country is hurtful.”
Blair Walsingham, the Democratic candidate who lost the 1st District congressional race to Republican Diana Harshbarger, was at George Clem School Saturday.
“I’m excited for the progress,” Walsingham said. “We had the best turnout of Democrats in the 1st District. We definitely made progress.”
Greene County voters heavily favored Trump over Biden in the presidential contest by a more than four-to-one margin, but when Biden was declared the winner Saturday in Pennsylvania, he gained enough electoral votes to be declared president-elect.
Trump continues to make unsubstantiated claims of voting fraud in the closely decided election, and said Saturday he will challenge the results in court.
“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated,” Trump said in a news release.
Art Gillen, a member of the leadership team of Indivisible Greene County, a non-partisan group that promotes “progressive politics,” was among organization members at Saturday’s gathering.
“I’m glad we’ve gotten enough electoral votes and we hope the process works as it should and (Biden) is inaugurated,” Gillen said.
He said the next challenge is the two Georgia run-off elections in the U.S. Senate that will decide which party has a majority in the Senate.
“A (Democratic majority) Senate would be the icing on the cake,” Gillen said.