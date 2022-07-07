From factory jobs to bartending and now to woodworking, Jeff Stubblefield has had a varied career.
Most of it has been in the restaurant business, including 11 years at the General Morgan Inn and assisting with the opening of the Old Oak Tap Room, but he has now officially left that line of work to pursue a creative passion full time with Jeff’s Sawdust and Rust.
“I’ve worked in so many restaurants, it’s hard to count. I don’t know if I could name them all,” Stubblefield said. “It was supposed to be two or three years. I didn’t plan on a career, but one year went into the next, and I liked the freedom.”
He said after working in strictly scheduled factory jobs after graduating from Chuckey-Doak High School, he realized he wanted more freedom, flexibility and variety in his day-to-day.
“Some people like knowing what they’re going to do every day, but it’s just not me. It’s not that I don’t make plans, but I don’t want to know what each day is going to bring,” Stubblefield said. “I did it for eight years. Everything is planned, and you know your schedule all week, all year, but I never wanted a strict schedule.”
He said that motivated him to consider bartending in the mid-90s.
“Coming from working in a factory, it was so regimented I used to get jealous of people going out to lunch,” he said laughing.
More than eating out, Stubblefield said he wanted to travel.
“You can only take certain days off, but you never know when a good deal on something is going to come up, so I wanted the flexibility to be able to just switch a shift and take off,” he said.
Stubblefield concluded his 26 years in the restaurant business by helping an old friend “who wanted to open a taproom, but he didn’t have any experience. I told him I’d help him if he could find a location.”
Ben Murphy and Paula Broyles found the former Chocolate Cafe location in Tusculum and opened the Old Oak Taproom there, and Stubblefield served as its general manager from when it opened in June 2017 until he left in September.
“I think we did a good job,” he said. “I don’t think it’s what we envisioned, but it’s a neighborhood pub, and that’s what we wanted. There’s plenty of bars, but never a craft beer taproom. Either it was going to work or it wouldn’t, but we knew it was a good concept, and I really wanted to be a see that take off and be a part of it.”
Still, he said he was ready for a change after a few years.
“The decision was to leave the restaurant business, not specifically that one. I was just ready for a change over the past years, but I wasn’t ready to make that leap,” Stubblefield said. “When the pandemic hit, we had to make a lot of changes and had several family members and close friends pass, not all from COVID, and I just sort of realized life is short, and if there’s something you want to do, after a time you either do it or not.”
Stubblefield said woodworking has long been among the creative outlets he enjoys, but staying at home more in 2020 due to the pandemic reignited a passion.
“I always enjoyed woodworking small scale, and during the pandemic I had some projects around the house I wanted to do, so I picked up some tools. You couldn’t go places, so staying home and building was nice, and I remembered how much I really enjoy it,” Stubblefield said.
He said he learned some of the basic skills young from his father, grandfather and uncle, but until Jeff’s Sawdust and Rust, it was strictly one of many hobbies.
“Growing up in that environment and participating off and on, I picked up some things, and some of it was fun. I’d sometimes make a small shop area in the kitchen or somewhere, but it was strictly a hobby,” he said. “Now I wish I’d taken it more seriously in my 20s and paid more attention to my grandfather, but I’ve picked it back up, and I really enjoy it.”
With support and encouragement from loved ones, Stubblefield said he decided to “take a leap of faith. I left the taproom in September 2021 and started doing this full time. I thought you can always go back and get a job, but I knew if I didn’t try I’d always regret it and think, ‘what if,’ and that’s not very pleasant.”
Now, he said he enjoys the freedom and flexibility of being self-employed, the creative nature of the job as well as variety in the projects he works on, from birdhouses to furniture.
“Most of what I do is custom, but I have a variety of clients. With my CNC machines I’m able to do custom carving for people, like house signs people might want some flowers or a pet on. I also do restoration work, and some of my clients are actually building something themselves, but they don’t have all the tools, they want to add something custom or they may ask for help with something specific,” he said.
Stubblefield said he likes working with his two CNC machines.
“They give me a lot of capabilities, and that’s what I’m trying to make what sets me apart,” he said.
That, plus high quality craftsmanship, that is.
“People come to me when they want something really special. They don’t come to me if what they saw at Walmart or Hobby Lobby was good enough,” said Stubblefield. “It’s more expensive because of the materials and the customization, but I’ve made things people wanted to become heirlooms they want to hand down, and that’s part of the conversation.”
He said he has a $40 minimum, but whether a job is priced that minimum or more, he said he always aims to create what the customer has in mind.
“Orders usually come through Facebook and Instagram, some email and some call or text. If it’s something I have on my website, it’s no big deal. If it’s something more involved, we’ll set up a time to talk about what they want,” Stubblefield said. “I encourage people to send me pictures for an example. It’s very useful to have a visual and to sit down one on one if it’s something very complex. The cost doesn’t matter.”
Once he and the customer have worked out the specifics of the project, Stubblefield said he also tests furniture.
“Sometimes wood has a mind of its own, and you might build something that looks good, but the flaws aren’t always obvious. If you can sit on it, I’ll stand on it,” he said. “Sometimes when I test it, it breaks, but I’d rather it break here than out there.”
Jeff’s Sawdust and Rust is “a one man show,” said Stubblefield. “If it gets done, I did it, and if it doesn’t, I didn’t.”
That includes running the social media accounts, of which Stubblefield said he has many.
“I really wasn’t prepared for how much social media influences people’s purchasing. I thought, once in while throw a picture up on Facebook, but you need more. People like to see the process, and it didn’t occur to me that people would look for anything more than a picture of a finished project,” he said. “I never dreamed I’d be making videos, but I’ve done a few and I’ve come to embrace it a little more. And there’s the payment platforms. Dear Lord, how many things do you have to keep track of? The 2022 technology adds on another level.”
Despite that learning curve and some projects that had to be fixed or redone after the testing stage, Stubblefield said he has no regrets related to his career change.
“I know I enjoy it because I do it every day and it still feels like a hobby,” he said.
In addition to his website, www.jeffssawdustandrust.shop, Jeff’s Sawdust and Rust is active on Facebook and Instagram. Stubblefield can also be contacted at 470-4287 or j.sawdustandrust@gmail.com, but he is taking the first two weeks of July off.