A bill that could disqualify 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court judge candidate Crystal Jessee from taking office was not filed by 5th District Rep. David Hawk of Greeneville, according to the Office of the Chief House Clerk.
The bill is scheduled to come before the Tennessee House in Nashville on Thursday.
During discussion of the bill in a House Civil Justice Committee meeting held in Nashville on Wednesday, Jessee told the committee that Hawk, who is her ex-husband, was the original filer of the bill.
According to Jake Rose, the chief bill clerk in the Office of the Chief House Clerk in Nashville, House Bill 2538 was originally filed for introduction by District 79 Rep. Curtis Halford of Dyer.
Rose said Halford was the original sponsor of the bill, as well.
Halford filed the bill for introduction on Feb. 2.
The Office of the Chief Clerk obtained the information from the physical copy of the bill and bill jacket in Nashville.
Although Hawk was not the initial filer or sponsor of the bill, he did sign on as a co-sponsor for a period of time Feb. 24-Mar. 8.
“I signed on to see if there was any way that I could help with the legislation. I signed off of the bill because it was deemed my help was not necessary” Hawk said during a telephone interview on Monday. “There was no personal motivation in signing onto the bill or signing off of the bill.”
Hawk also said that he was not involved in getting the legislation introduced.
The bill’s current sponsor is District 69 Rep. Michael Curcio from Dickson.
Jessee provided a statement on the matter during a telephone interview on Monday.
“The bill that was given to me had Representative Hawk’s name on it when I obtained the copy from friends that were concerned in Nashville. However, I will not speak negatively about Representative Hawk nor will I run a smear campaign, as all candidates have matters in their past,” Jessee said.
House Bill 2538, if it were passed and signed in its current form, would disqualify anyone from holding a judgeship who had been publicly censured in the 10 years before the judge’s term in office by the Board of Professional Responsibility.
Jessee was publicly censured by that body in 2014.
When asked if she would challenge the law if it were to be passed and signed, and if she were to be elected, Jessee provided an additional statement.
“If voters of the 3rd Judicial District see they want to elect the first woman in a contested race, I will do all that I can to secure that position. If I am elected, I will do all I can to secure that seat,” Jessee said.
Three candidates are running for the Third Judicial District Part-II judgeship in the May 3 Republican Primary. Jessee, Bradley Mercer and William Phillips II.
There is no Democratic Primary for the judge seat, so the winner of Republican Primary would run unopposed in the Aug. 4 General Election barring a write-in candidacy.
The winner would join incumbent Circuit Court Judge Part-I Alex Pearson and incumbent Circuit Court Judge Part-III Beth Boniface on the 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court which contains Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, and Hawkins counties.
Pearson and Boniface are both running unopposed in the Republican primary and will run unopposed in the general election barring any write-in candidates.
Early voting for the May 3 primary begins April 13 at the Greene County Election Commission located at 311 CCU Boulevard.