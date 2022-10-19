Many people tell Bill Gass they don’t have the patience to build a model ship. But Gass does: he’s got the steady hand and knack for spending hours painting minuscule surfaces over and over again.
“It just sort of calms me down,” Gass said.
To see the sort of work that results from that patience, the public is invited to attend the Appalachian Scale Modelers Association's 3rd annual ASMA Model Show in Greeneville on Saturday. The event will begin at 9 a.m and will be held at the EastView Recreation Center, 456 E. Bernard Ave.
Gass explained how practicing the careful precision of constructing the many small details of ships helps to relax him.
An initial first step in modeling, Gass said, is researching the history of the ship. The researching process can consist of documenting the color, the model, the deviations of the standard model and much more. This is important to achieve accuracy in what the ship looked like whether or not the ship is available to currently view. If he can, Gass said he tries to view the ships before starting to build. He’s viewed three of the ships that he has constructed, including the Charles Morgan, H.L. Hunley and The Yorktown. This helps him better see the details of the ship, he said.
“I try to view as many as I can,” Gass said. “To do it right, the first thing you need to do is research.”
Gass has enjoyed the time he spends viewing the details of real-life ships through the years of modeling ships. It’s not uncommon for him to spend years hunched over a single ship installing and constructing parts no bigger than a nickel. Some of the ships (such as his model of the USS Indianapolis) may have hundreds of miniature crew members on the ship.
Gass started building models when he was 10 years old. Back then, he said, the models were only made out of wood. Before he got into building ships, he used to construct model cars. He learned how to build the models himself, as he said there weren’t many people building ship models when he started.
His parents bought him his first model ship for Christmas during his high school years, and he’s been hooked ever since. Over the years, he has transitioned into building complex model ships for competition, museums, family and friends, but still with the same passion as when he was a kid.
Gass’ professional roots of practicing architectural design have helped shaped his design for building model ships. Though he constructs some kit-assembled ships, he has created some ships entirely from scratch. His training in design assists in the craft of the model; his attention to the details are vital to how the ship models the real life ship that once sailed.
“I am an architect by trade,” Gass said. “I’ve always been interested in building things.”
Gass said most model ships he builds nowadays take approximately 400-500 hours in construction, which comes out to about two years spent on each model.
Currently, he is in the process of building a model for the HMS Victory. The HMS Victory was a ship for the Royal Navy that launched in 1765. Today, it is a museum available for tours. Though he has not toured the ship, Gass is in the process of carefully finishing the cannons for the model.
He said he has won several modeling competition awards for his model of the USS Bismarck. On his model, there are tiny figures on the ship, most of them in motion as if they were on the deck in real life. Gass said it’s important to try and bring the figures to life as much as possible.
Gass has constructed many of these models known as “vignettes.” Some examples he owns incorporate U.S Air Force planes which depict a sort of scene happening with small figures in motion. When asked what type of modeling he enjoys the most, he said that he likes to switch up between the “vignettes” and the base ship models.
“I like the diversity,” Gass said.
His favorite ship, at the time of publishing, is his most recent build: a model of The Mayflower ship.
Gass and others formed a ship modeling association in Knoxville about 25 years ago. The group formed after one of the members contacted Gass after a model show in Knoxville and told Gass there were other people in the area interested in ship modeling. At the time, the motive to form the club was to get other people who enjoy ship modeling together.
He joined The Appalachian Scale Modelers Association, which is based in Johnson City, about a year and a half ago. The club meets once a month at the Hobby Club in Johnson City.
Gass invites all who are interested in modeling, either those with experience in building the ships or those interested in trying it out, to attend the group's show Saturday. There are adult and youth categories for the show.
Vendor spaces are available for the event, which will include a contest, awards and raffle. For more details on how to get involved with the show and ASMA, call John Maine at 423-723-7541 or email mainehokies@charter.net.