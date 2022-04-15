A bill that would prevent anyone from holding a judgeship who had been publicly censured by the Board of Professional Responsibility in the 10 years before the judge’s term begins wouldn’t affect current judicial races under an amendment approved by a State Senate committee.
The Tennessee Senate Judiciary Committee has amended Senate Bill 2478, the senate companion bill to House Bill 2538, changing its effective date if passed to Oct. 1.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman and current sponsor of the Senate bill, District 9 Sen. Mike Bell from Riceville, also sponsored the amendment.
“There are a number of races in the state of Tennessee going on right now. There are people who are just four weeks away from their election and if this passed it could impact those races, and I don’t want the legislature to get involved in ongoing races right now,” Bell told the committee on April 6. “If it’s good policy today, it will be good policy on Oct. 1.”
The amended version of the Senate bill is yet to be discussed and voted on by the full Senate.
The House bill has also not been discussed or voted on in a full House floor session.
Both bills have been rolled back on their respective calendars in the House and Senate. The House bill has been rolled back two weeks, while the Senate bill has been rolled back one week.
The Senate bill is now on the Senate agenda for Wednesday, and the House bill is on the House agenda for Thursday.
The bills, filed in both the Tennessee House and Senate on Feb. 2, could affect local 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court judge candidate Crystal Jessee, who was given a public censure by the state Board of Professional Responsibility in 2014.
However, if the Senate bill is passed as amended by the committee, Jessee would be able to hold the judgeship if she were to be elected due to the bill not becoming law until Oct. 1.
Amendments have also been proposed for the House bill that would change the effective date of the law.
One amendment would have the law take effect on Aug. 5, one amendment would have the law take effect on Oct. 1, and one amendment would have the law take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
The amendments have not been adopted to the bill by the House of Representatives.
The Tennessee House and Senate have to pass matching versions of the bill for it to go to Governor Bill Lee’s desk for a signature or veto.
It is common practice for the Senate to substitute the House bill for the Senate companion bill before voting, which ensures the bills are the same.
However, if the House passes the bill unamended and the Senate passes an amended version of the bill, then the bill would return to the House for consideration of the Senate amendment.
There is no Democratic primary for the local judge seat, so the winner of the 3rd Judicial District Republican primary between Jessee, Bradley Mercer and William Phillips II would run unopposed in the General Election barring a write-in candidacy.
The primary is May 3, while the General Election is Aug. 4.
The early voting period for the May 3 County primary election began Wednesday and continues through April 28.
Early voting is being held at the Greene County Election Commission Office, 311 CCU Blvd., Suite 1.
Early voting hours on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., and Saturdays 8:30 a.m.–noon.