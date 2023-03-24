A proposed bill would lower the bar in Tennessee for juveniles charged with criminal offenses to age 17 from 18.
Under the so-called transfer bill, certain juveniles younger than 17 years old and all 17-year-olds “would automatically be turned over to the sheriff to be held and tried in adult court,” according to the Tennessee Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges.
The trial court would conduct a transfer hearing and then have the option to remand the minor back to Juvenile Court. House Bill 1029 and companion Senate Bill 1159 are pending in the General Assembly.
The amendment could also apply to juveniles between 14 and 17 charged with serious offenses such as murder, rape, aggravated robbery and kidnapping.
Potential consequences of the measure do not sit well with Greene County Juvenile Court Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. The proposed amendment is co-sponsored by House of Representatives Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville; and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge.
Bailey, who is also Greene County General Sessions Court judge, said this week the proposed amendment “would significantly impact juvenile and criminal court(s).”
The bill “would require all 17-year-olds to start out in Criminal Court and be ‘transferred’ back to Juvenile Court,” Bailey said.
If passed as written, the bill would “significantly” increase the workload in criminal courts across the state, Bailey said.
“There are many things I don’t think they have thought about, such as a 17-year-old high school kid being charged with assault by a school resource officer. That would go to adult Criminal Court first and then a ‘transfer hearing’ would have to be held to transfer the 17-year-old back to Juvenile Court,” Bailey said.
Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt also sees potential pitfalls with the legislation.
“This bill will increase the caseload on the Criminal Court system. It will also increase me housing those in jail,” Holt said.
Holt said that currently, the Greene County Detention Center only has five holding cells that are available for segregated housing.
If a person is under 18 years old, Holt said that under state statute, “I will have to house them separately, which includes total sight and sound separation from adult detainees and prisoners.”
“This will put a tremendous burden on the county jails across the State of Tennessee. These cases should stay in Juvenile Court and not burden down the adult court system,” Holt said.
Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville, is not a member of the House Subcommittee on Criminal Justice. The subcommittee and Senate Judicial Committee discussed the proposed measure Tuesday.
Hawk said Bailey informed him of the legislation on Monday.
“I am not on the committee in which it would be heard, so I am not fully aware of what the bill sponsor is trying to accomplish. I have shared with Judge Bailey that I will express his concerns with the bill sponsor, to let the bill sponsor know of the potential problems associated with the proposed policy,” Hawk said.
Concerns were raised to lawmakers by executive committee members of the state Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges.
Procedural concerns in the pre-trial phase cited include lack of timely access to trial court judges. Current law requires that the judicial branch find probable cause within 48 hours. The lack of access to trial court judges could also apply to bond or detention hearings, and preliminary hearings.
Detention concerns cited include lack of available beds, given overcrowding conditions already prevalent in many county jails. Many counties do not have juvenile detention facilities, creating transportation issues.
Congestion in adult court dockets was another factor raised.
Recommendations made in January by the Tennessee Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges include the creation of a unified court system for juvenile courts, and state funding of a new secure facility or the expansion of current Department of Children’s Services facilities to address capacity issues. Increasing compensation of DCS staff to attract and retain personnel is also recommended.
Third Judicial District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong, whose four-county district includes Greene, said this week the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference “has been working with the speaker’s office to address some concerns we have about the details of the bill. I will wait to see what the final version is before taking a position on it.”
Armstrong said that talks are ongoing, so he declined to comment publicly on specific issues.
“I will say they have agreed to address some of our concerns when the bill is amended and we are still talking about others,” Armstrong said.
The state Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges continues to monitor progress of the bill, which “delegate(s) many duties to our trial courts.”
“This proposed change poses many procedural and substantive issues,” according to the council.
Proponents of the bill say that 17-year-olds and younger juveniles who commit violent crimes should be held accountable for their actions in adult court.
The measure as proposed far overreaches its intent and could place a heavy burden on the judicial system and others who serve the courts, said C. Berkeley Bell, longtime 3rd Judicial District attorney general and now of counsel with Greeneville law firm McAfee and McAfee.
“It just overwhelms the judicial system. It would require more courts, more people and it’s just a terrible idea,” Bell said. “It just goes against the fundamental reason of Juvenile Court.”
Bell said the law that could place 17-year-olds in jail along with adult offenders, and removes a level of protection the law affords juveniles.
Most juveniles “do not need to be in the adult criminal system at age 17,” Bell said.
The proposal “is just taking away the authority of the Juvenile Court to determine whether or not (a juvenile) be tried as an adult,” Bell said. “It just does away with that.”