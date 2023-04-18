Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy Billy Walters, a school resource officer, is the recipient of the L.E.A.D. “Tennessee Instructor of the Year” award.
L.E.A.D., which stands for Law Enforcement Against Drugs & Violence, is a nationwide nonprofit that works with communities to help students understand the dangers of drugs and violence.
Walters recently received the award at L.E.A.D.’s Eighth Annual 21st Century Drug and Violence Prevention Training Conference in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
It was presented to Walters “for his outstanding work instructing kids, during the school day, on the proven effective curriculum implemented by L.E.A.D.,” according to a news release.
Walters, a veteran sheriff’s deputy, is school resource officer at South Greene Middle School.
Lt. Teddy Lawing is supervisor of the 18 sheriff’s deputies who serve as SROs in Greene County Schools.
“This is Billy’s second year at South Greene Middle School. One thing I notice is that Billy has an amazing relationship with the kids,” Lawing said.
Walters’ effectiveness in his role as a L.E.A.D. instructor was demonstrated in another way to Lawing, who is based at South Greene High School.
“We got his eighth graders from last year here at South Greene High School now, and the kids are more open to talking to me and interacting with me.,” Lawing said. “Billy not only does a great job with L.E.A.D., he also gets involved with their robotics program and helps them.”
There are currently 13 certified school resource officers who teach L.E.A.D. in county schools and three more who will begin training in June, Lawing said.
After training is complete, all 18 Greene County Sheriff’s Department SROs will be certified to teach L.E.A.D., Lawing said.
L.E.A.D. “has a proven effective, law enforcement-focused anti–drug, anti–violence curriculum for K-12 students in the U.S. The L.E.A.D. curriculum is taught over the course of a 10-week program to educate youth on how they can make smart decisions without the involvement of drugs or violence,” according to the organization.
Walters instructs 130 students at South Greene Middle School. He said the most gratifying aspect of the program is having the opportunity to provide pivotal information to students that they may not receive at home.
Students begin the “Too Good For Drugs” curriculum in the fifth grade, then transition back into the L.E.A.D program during seventh grade, and then again during ninth grade.
“The students’ families may think that seventh graders are too young to learn about the effects of alcohol and drugs, but the amount of kids beginning to use these detrimental substances is incredibly alarming,” Walters said. “It’s crucial that their children learn about the dangers of them at an early point in their lives, and L.E.A.D. allows us to accomplish just that.”
Walters said that that since students are often exposed to alcohol, drugs and violence through their peers, the L.E.A.D. curriculum is valuable as it shows them that becoming involved with those situations shouldn’t be the norm.
Walters completed L.E.A.D. training in 2022. Lawing said in a recent interview that the decision to teach the L.E.A.D. program was made by Sheriff Wesley Holt in 2018.
“L.E.A.D. goes more into the detail of not just drugs but talks to kids about making good friends, on how to be a good friend and in making good decisions,” Lawing said.
“Although the students may be pressured by their friends who are engaging in harmful substances, the program allows them to understand that participating in these activities will not live up to what they were influenced to believe. The curriculum displays the effects that alcohol and drugs will have on their bodies and, as a result, helps to prevent the students from taking part in them,” Walters said. “The kids like learning the subject matter as they know it’ll only benefit them, and helping them to avoid making a poor decision that could hinder their future is really neat.”
Walters was presented with the award at the recent L.E.A.D. training conference by Nick DeMauro, organization CEO.
“(Walters) truly deserves this award, and we congratulate him on a great job educating kids in Greeneville about harmful substances, such as drugs and alcohol, and why steering clear of them is vital,” DeMauro said in the news release.
“We’re confident that (Walters’) instruction is helping us to accomplish our goal of strengthening police-community relationships as he’s allowing students to take away crucial life skills as they learn how to set goals, manage their emotions and make good decisions, in addition to learning about the dangers of drugs and violence,” DeMauro said.
For more information about L.E.A.D., visit https://www.leadrugs.org/ .