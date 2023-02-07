Houston Neal and Nicolo Franceschetti, of Nashville-based Palmer Engineering, conduct an inspection of the Oscar B. Lovette Bridge on State Route 70 on Monday morning for the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The bridge was opened to traffic in late 2006.
This drone photo was taken on Monday morning during an inspection of the Oscar B. Lovette Bridge across the Nolichucky River in the South Greene community.
Photo via Houston Neal
Houston Neal and Nicolo Franceschetti, of Nashville-based Palmer Engineering, conduct an inspection of the Oscar B. Lovette Bridge on State Route 70 on Monday morning for the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The bridge was opened to traffic in late 2006.
Houston Neal and Nicolo Franceschetti got a bird’s eye view of the Nolichucky River on Monday morning.
The two engineers were conducting a regularly scheduled inspection of the Oscar B. Lovette Bridge on the Asheville Highway (State Route 70) in the South Greene community for the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The great views of southern Greene County and the Nolichucky were an added job perk for the day.
Neal, who serves as the Bridge Division project manager with Palmer Engineering, of Nashville, shared some photos from the inspection with The Greeneville Sun. He also noted that the bridge is in great shape.
Traffic across the Lovette Bridge was held at one lane during the inspection.
The Nolichucky River Dam, located next to the bridge, served as a hydroelectric power facility for the Tennessee Valley Authority from 1913 until 1972.
The current Lovette Bridge was opened in late 2006. The bridge is named for the late Oscar Byrd (O.B.) Lovette, a Greeneville attorney and former district attorney general, who was also a one-term First District congressman elected as an independent in 1930. The current bridge replaced an older bridge, built in 1937, which also bore Lovette’s name.