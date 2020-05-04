For decades, Dorothy Overholt has made a point to sing “Happy Birthday” to a growing list of people on their special day. This means daily phone calls and a calendar specifically for her birthday list.
On Saturday, ahead of Overholt’s 75th birthday on Monday, around 60 vehicles lined up in a procession to wish the “Birthday Lady” a happy birthday.
Overholt, a retired teacher aide from West Greene High School, said making birthday phone calls is “just something I’ve done for years and years.”
Her daughter Vanessa Green called it a ministry and said that while Overholt is humble about what she does, it matters to the people who get her yearly messages.
BIRTHDAY MINISTRY
Overholt said it started with the Mohawk Ruritan Club’s birthday calendar about 45 years ago.
“I just thought I’d call these people that I know, and then I started getting other birthdays from church and friends,” Overholt explained.
Eventually her calendar was filled, so she got a separate daily calendar book just for birthdays.
Now her calendar is filled with over 3,000 birthdays, and Overholt said she and her husband Kenny recently finished putting her list onto a computer for easier management as it continues to grow.
Overholt sings to people across the country, including in Alaska.
Overholt said time differences haven’t been an issue, and if the person she is calling doesn’t pick up she will sing to them in a birthday voicemail.
Green said those birthday voicemails are special to their recipients, including a friend of Green’s and her family, who Overholt has included in her birthday list for years.
“When my mom calls they try not to answer it so it goes to voice messages and they can save it and go back and listen to it,” Green said.
Cindy Wisecarver, who attends Fairview Baptist Church with Overholt and helped Green with the parade planning, said Overholt is known in Mohawk and nearby areas as the “Birthday Lady” because of her daily routine of singing happy birthday to people on the phone.
“She turns the page each day, and sometimes there’s 15 or 20 or other days she might have one or two, but I don’t think there’s a day she doesn’t at least have somebody,” said Overholt’s sister, Martha Day. “I’m sure they look forward to her calls.”
Overholt said her list still includes former West Greene High School students she knew from her time as a teacher aide and sang to in person at the time.
“It’s just something that I do just to let people know that I think of them,” Overholt said. “That’s one day I can talk to them, check on them and see how they’re doing.”
“She doesn’t do it for any accolades, but she deserves it,” Wisecarver said.
“She loves doing it. You would have to love it to do it for so many years,” Green said. “It is her ministry. It’s how she can serve people and give them a bright spot in their day. She loves the Lord and tries to serve him in all that she does.”
Overholt said she is blessed and thankful to continue making birthday calls.
A BIRTHDAY SURPRISEOverholt said for her own birthday she and her husband would typically go out to eat with Green and her family, but they weren’t planning to do that this year out of continued coronavirus precaution.
Unbeknownst to Overholt, her children were trying to plan something bigger than a dinner out.
Green said she and her brother in Mississippi wanted to do something special for their mom’s 75th birthday, but the coronavirus limited what they could do and prevented out-of-state family from visiting.
They decided they would do a Zoom conference to virtually visit with Overholt for her birthday, and while discussing other birthday ideas with her brother and his wife, the parade idea came up.
“We thought we would invite the church family, and I’d contact my family that live close by, and it just grew,” Green said. “My mom is very deserving.”
Green said she made birthday signs and distributed noisemakers to parade participants, and Saturday morning she was surprised to find that many participating had made their own signs and decorated their cars with other party favors she had not provided.
“The response was super,” Green said. “I do think my mom is special to a lot of people, not just her family but a lot of people in the community and a lot of places.”
Overholt said she was overwhelmed by the unexpected gesture.
“I do not have the words to say,” Overholt said. “I don’t know how I will be able to thank everybody for spending the time making signs and taking their time on Saturday morning to come and celebrate my birthday. I’m just very thankful and very blessed.”
Overholt officially marks her 75th year on Monday, but she said it couldn’t top Saturday’s festivities, although she said “every day is a good day.”
“It’s just a birthday I will never ever forget,” she said.