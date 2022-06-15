A Greeneville man was swindled out of $5,000 Tuesday afternoon in a bitcoin phone scam, a report said.

The victim told police a “Detective McCoy with the Sex Offender Registry” called to tell him he had two warrants for his arrest.

The victim paid the caller $5,000 in bitcoin for bail money.

Once the caller had the redemption code, he hung up, the report said.

A Greeneville police detective told the victim he would be the only one to inform him of any changes in his status or warrants for his arrest.

