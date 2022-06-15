Bitcoin Phone Scam Reported To GPD Jun 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Greeneville man was swindled out of $5,000 Tuesday afternoon in a bitcoin phone scam, a report said.The victim told police a “Detective McCoy with the Sex Offender Registry” called to tell him he had two warrants for his arrest.The victim paid the caller $5,000 in bitcoin for bail money.Once the caller had the redemption code, he hung up, the report said.A Greeneville police detective told the victim he would be the only one to inform him of any changes in his status or warrants for his arrest. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mccoy Police Crime Caller Scam Phone Victim Warrant Arrest Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now Large Sum Of Cash Reported Stolen From House Former GHS Principal Cited For Multiple Issues Prior To Resignation Demolition Begins To Make Way For Crowfoot Alley Parking Lot New Direct Primary Care Clinic Holds Open House GHS Principal Martin McDonald Resigns Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.