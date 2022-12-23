The Arctic blast that sliced into Greene County early Friday continues to have wide-ranging effects.
Rolling blackouts by Greeneville Light & Power System at the request of the Tennessee Valley Authority began late Friday morning at intervals of 20 minutes. Chuck Bowlin, president and CEO of GLPS, said Thursday he anticipated an extremely high demand on the power grid because of life-threatening cold temperatures and windchill factors.
Afternoon temperatures in Greeneville stayed in the single digits. Sustained winds made it feel much colder.
First responders and other officials monitored the situation as the cold front moved into the area early Friday.
“The high winds and then brutally cold temperatures were and still are my concerns,” Heather Sipe, director of the Greene County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security, said Friday.
Sipe said peak overnight power outages occurred about 3:30 a.m. in Greene County, when 1,209 customers were without electricity. Only 10 customers were without power by 10:30 a.m. Friday.
“It was mainly in Greeneville, with random outages in the county. The Greeneville Light and Power crews are amazing and diligently worked in brutal conditions and continue to restore all power,” Sipe said.
Local and state road crews “have done an amazing job at keeping the roadways clear,” she said.
Black ice and flash freezing remained a concern Friday afternoon, Sipe said.
A wind chill warning remains in effect until 1 p.m. Saturday. The wind advisory for Greene County was to be lifted at 4 p.m. Friday and the winter weather advisory lifted at 7 p.m. Friday, but bone-chilling temperatures are forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
“I encourage those that can, to stay home, stay warm and stay safe,” Sipe said.
Sipe said high winds overnight knocked at least 20 trees down on county roads and at least two on Town of Greeneville streets.
First responders remain busy in the face of the biting winds and freezing temperatures.
“We had a few wrecks this morning early due to ice on the roadway. We also had several roads blocked due to high winds blowing trees down, as well a carport blown into the roadway on Price Road,” Sheriff Wesley Holt said Friday.
“I would urge everyone to use caution when out due to the extreme cold temperatures and roadways refreezing,” Holt said.
County Mayor Kevin Morrison said Friday resource priority will go to first responders.
Due to the recent requests by TVA for the GLPS to institute rolling blackouts, the county closed its convenience centers late Friday morning.
“We diligently prepared yesterday to be able to operate the convenience centers by increasing heat in the attendant buildings, lubricating locks, gates, doors, and other equipment needed to process the garbage, but we have decided to suspend operations because without electricity, we cannot ensure the safety of our attendants in these bitter cold temperatures, nor can the compactors operate,” Morrison said. All other departments remain largely unaffected, he said.
“For the next 72 hours we will limit (resources) to only critical, emergency and first responder services,” including the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and associated corrections operations, Greene County-Greeneville EMS and the Greene County Office of Emergency Management, Morrison said.