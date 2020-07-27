Humpty Dumpty, Little Miss Muffet, the Three Little Pigs and the cow that jumped over the moon leaped from the pages of children’s literature onto Blackberry Landing as the neighborhood became “nursery rhyme land” Saturday afternoon.
Almost every lawn featured a whimsical scene from a popular children’s nursery rhyme in the neighborhood on Owen Lane in Tusculum.
Beginning with an idea of Melissa Candelaria, the effort spread to involve most of the residents in the neighborhood who either constructed a scene or allowed one to be located in their lawn.
More than 70 people had driven through the neighborhood in the first hour and half the scenes were on display. Humpty Dumpty greeted visitors as he was perched on the Blackberry Landing brick sign followed quickly by scenes from “Baa Baa Black Sheep” the Little Engine that Could, contrary Mary and her garden, and many others on display.
Candelaria said the idea for the nursery rhyme displays came from a visit she made to Rocky City and enjoying an exhibit there of nursery rhymes. “I thought, ‘I wish I could have shared this with my kids,’” she said.
A special education pre-school teacher in Greeneville City Schools, she began thinking about the display, and with a slow summer for activities due to the pandemic, found she had time to see if something in the neighborhood could be possible.
She began talking to neighbors she knew well and received positive feedback. She then distributed flyers along the street to invite everyone to participate.
Most of the residents were supportive and willing to participate, she said.
“Some made their own scenes while we helped others with theirs,” she said.
The residents’ creativity was appreciated by the mostly toddler and elementary-school-age children driving through the neighborhood, pointing excitingly as they recognized favorite characters.
“We wanted to give something fun for families to do,” she said.
For the parents, signs were interspersed among the displays explaining how learning and saying nursery rhymes can help in children’s cognitive development.