Blaine Banther’s memory will be honored for years to come, thanks to a vocational scholarship set up in his name.
In what is becoming a tradition, the third annual “Blaine Banther Truck Rally” will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at South Greene High School.
Proceeds from the event will go toward the Blaine Banther Vocational Scholarship to benefit other students pursuing a vocational education in Greene County Schools.
The 17-year-old passed away on July 8, 2017. Blaine lost his life in an accidental shooting that happened as he was cleaning his hunting rifle. His loss remains deeply felt by family and friends.
“In the wake of devastation, we knew we had to honor our son somehow, some way, so we started a nonprofit organization that gives back to our community. We started the Blaine Banther Vocational Scholarships,” mother Jennifer Gray said.
The idea for the rally stemmed from Blaine’s love of trucks. Blaine had just finished his junior year at South Greene High School and was planning a career as a welder, his mother said.
The quiet, thoughtful teenager was held in high regard. More than 700 people attended Blaine’s funeral, which was held at the high school.
In keeping with Blaine’s generous spirit, the scholarship program was organized.
“We have many programs carrying his name, but the scholarships are by far the most important. To date, we have already donated close to $32,000 through his scholarships and other programs and nine vocational scholarships,” Gray said.
The truck rally is the largest fundraiser in Blaine’s name. Over 200 participants are already registered, with hundreds more anticipated to attend Saturday’s rally, Gray said.
The rally will feature 15 truck judging categories, along with live music and food vendors, including Island Vibe Grill.
“We have 15 categories this year and expect a big crowd. There will be music and food for all,” Gray said.
Registration begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at South Greene High School. The donation for the rally is $20 and includes a T-shirt. There will also be door prizes. The event is free to spectators.
Jennifer Gray said in an interview after Blaine’s passing that she, Blaine’s father BJ Gray, and his sister Hannah Gray, believed that Blaine would have wanted his family to do things in his name to benefit others. The truck rally is just one reflection of what Gray said at the time “Blaine would expect from us and what God has put on us to do.”
“He was just a really good kid and we just feel like we have to carry on the goodness,” Gray said.
The Blaine Banther Vocational Scholarship Fund contributes to a number of Greene County Schools programs.
A separate program inspired by Blaine is “Momma J’s Way,” which focuses on community service. Tennessee Promise students are assisted in obtaining required community service hours by cleaning up in Greene County schools.
Gray, a former full-time Greene County Schools teacher and current substitute teacher, is known to her students as “Momma J.”
Another program is “Play Ball,” which contributes to athletics in Greene County Schools. A donation was made last year to athletic programs at South Greene High School. A donation will be made during the upcoming school year to athletic programs at North Greene High School, Gray said.
Gray and her husband remain advocates of hunter safety training to both young people and adults.
“At any age, it’s easy to become careless with a weapon because you are so familiar with it,” she said. The truck rally also serves to heighten awareness about gun safety.
“We still believe in our Constitutional rights, but it’s necessary to get the word out just how easy it is to become careless,” Gray said.
The event was postponed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Gray said the crowd at this year’s truck rally is expected to be substantial.
“Please come and join us as we continue to keep Blaine’s memory alive and help the youth in Greene County Schools. See you there!” a flyer publicizing the event says.