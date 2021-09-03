Blake ‘Andy’ Barham will challenge incumbent Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt for the position in 2022.
Barham, 43, is a former Greene County sheriff’s deputy with more recent experience as a Knoxville police officer and a special agent for the Norfolk Southern Corp.
The Greene County native moved back home in 2018 and continues in his position with Norfolk Southern.
Holt announced his intention in August to run for reelection as sheriff. He was elected to a first four-year term in 2018.
Barham will oppose Holt in the Greene County Republican primary on May 3, 2022. Voters will go to the polls in the Greene County general election on Aug. 4, 2022.
Barham began his law enforcement career in 1997 with the sheriff’s department, working at the Greene County Detention Center and as a fill-in patrol deputy. He was a patrol officer between 2002 and 2012 with the Knoxville Police Department.
Since January 2012, Barham has served as a special agent with Norfolk Southern. His duties include patrolling railroad property, conducting criminal investigations and training members of the department in firearms and other mandated training.
Barham said in a statement announcing his candidacy he is running for Greene County sheriff after 24 years in law enforcement because he has “more to accomplish.”
“We need to get back to basics and put citizens first,” he said in a brief interview.
Barham said in the statement that one of his goals would be to “bridge gaps within our community.” Another is to “take the politics out of the department.”
Barham cited his varied law enforcement experience.
“I have served at many levels. I have been on patrol and chased down criminals. I have served as a school resource officer, training officer, and also faced the challenges of operating within a budget-sensitive corporate department, while establishing programs that advanced departmental training,” he said.
“I continue to tackle some of the toughest cases within the railroad police. I ask you to put my record of felony arrests and work ethic up against any other sheriff candidate. You’ll find there is no comparison,” he said.
Barham said his experience “is not limited to one area. It’s collective knowledge and experience from county, municipal and corporate law enforcement agencies.”
“I understand the diverse law enforcement needs across Greene County because I continually listen to the citizens’ concerns and desires,’” he said.
As sheriff, Barham he he would “look forward to building a solid relationship with all the chiefs across this county to improve coordination and cooperation between jurisdictions.”
“Woodrow Wilson once said, ‘If you want to make enemies, try to change something.’ And considering I’m the only candidate for sheriff not currently employed by the sheriff’s department, I imagine my platform will ruffle a few feathers. But when you’ve spent your career locking up serious criminals, you don’t get too worried about ruffling feathers,” Barham said.
“I would rather concentrate my time on leading from the front and as a person who has been an instructor and trainer of future law enforcement personnel, I understand the human dynamic in our field. It’s this understanding that will help me bring necessary change to the department,” he said.
Barham said deputies and correction officers have difficult jobs.
“It’s just wrong that they be dragged into political battles and have to make calculated decisions on which candidate to back every fourth year, knowing that the wrong choice may negatively impact their career advancement,” he said. “We need to create a department with the solid structure of professionalism. Politics have resulted in unnecessary internal lawsuits and are wasting taxpayer dollars that are needed to enhance public safety.”
Barham said that as his “first step towards reform, I will not seek the endorsement of deputies for this race.”
“That does not mean I do not respect these fine men and women. It’s quite the opposite. In fact, I count many among them as trusted colleagues. Additionally, I encourage those who like me and agree with my vision to vote for me, but outside of that, I ask that they stay non-political,” he said.
“We need to take the politics out of the department,” Barham said. “Deputy sheriffs need to spend their time fighting crime, not fighting each other. This is the true route to making that change and that’s why I’m going ‘old school,’ getting back to basics.”
As sheriff, Barham said he would “create a non-political, budget-sensitive department that will focus its resources on improving public safety throughout Greene County, while improving the lives of our deputies and serving as a bipartisan leader.”
Barham moved back to Greene County in 2018 after living in Knox County for 17 years.
“In the coming weeks and months, I will delve further into my vision for the sheriff’s department. I want voters to have a clear understanding of who I am and what I will do if I should be fortunate enough to be elected,” he said.
“I look forward to a spirited campaign with my opponents and hope we all run a campaign which exemplifies our professionalism,” Barham said.
Candidates for office can pick up petitions at the Greene County Election Commission from Dec. 20 through Feb. 17, 2022.