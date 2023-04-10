Greene County has a new clerk & master.
Bland Justis, previously chief deputy clerk & master, formally assumed duties as clerk & master on April 1. He was appointed by 3rd Judicial District Chancellor Douglas T. Jenkins.
Longtime Greene County Clerk & Master Kay Solomon Armstrong’s last day in the position was March 31.
A retirement reception for Armstrong hosted by Jenkins will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at the Greene County Courthouse.
Justis, 63, brings experience to the job, having been appointed in June 2018 as chief deputy clerk & master by Armstrong.
The clerk and master is the principal administrative officer to the Chancery Court, providing assistance in the areas of courtroom administration and records management, docket maintenance, revenue management and maintenance of court minutes as clerk. Other court-associated duties include serving as special master upon appointment by the chancellor as a judicial hearing officer assigned with various special duties and powers.
Justis has over 25 years of private sector managerial experience and earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Tennessee, graduating with honors. He grew up in Greeneville. His mother was from the Mosheim community. His father was from the Baileyton community.
Justis is a former assistant vice president of GreenBank and a member of the Greene County Leadership class of 1997. Justis has held various Food City management positions for 20 years, his most recent being store manager of the Food City on the U.S. 11E Bypass.
Other local community service positions include serving as past president of the Kiwanis Club of Greeneville, past board member of Main Street: Greeneville, 2004 Southeastern Expo Finance co-chairman, Greeneville-Greene County History Museum past president and treasurer, Red Cross Chapter of Greeneville past vice chairman, Greene County Partnership Agribusiness past president, Keep Greene Beautiful past board member, YMCA prior board of directors member, Volunteer Center board member, Greene Coat Ambassadors, Greene County campaign chairman for “Bob Corker for U.S. Senate” and Greene County campaign co-chairman for “Bill Haslam for Governor.”
Jenkins said he looks forward to working with Justis as clerk & master.
“Bland is a wonderful person,” he said.
Justis said Monday that Armstrong prepared him well to be clerk & master.
“Kay was great to show me the ropes. She is an expert,” he said. “She’s worked long and hard, and she’s a fine lady.”
Armstrong served as Greene County’s clerk & master from August 1992 through March 31. In 2007, Armstrong was recognized as “Outstanding Tennessee State Clerk” by the County Officials Association of Tennessee.
“She’s had numerous accolades throughout her career and I think it’s well-deserved. I think Kay is one of the most respected clerk and masters throughout the state. I have the utmost trust in her and I wish her well in her retirement years,” Jenkins said Monday.
In recent months, Armstrong has assisted Jenkins in improving courtroom efficiency, including introduction of the online property tax sale process and converting the 3rd Judicial District to e-filing. The district includes Greene, Hamblen, Hancock and Hawkins counties.
Armstrong, an attorney, may continue in private practice, Jenkins said.
“Whatever she decides to do, I’m sure she will do great,” he said.
Greene County Chancery Court is a court of equity with jurisdiction over divorce actions, probate matters, guardianships, conservatorships, adoptions, paternity, legitimation, surrender, orders of protection, child support, workers compensation, real estate matters, partition suits, name change, contract/debt, specific performance, trusts, contempt, minor settlements, foreign judgments, the collection of delinquent taxes, “and a litany of other legal actions,” according to Jenkins.
Armstrong’s husband, Dan E. Armstrong, is 3rd Judicial District attorney general.
Among those anticipated to make comments honoring Kay Solomon Armstrong at her retirement reception Friday will be retired Federal Magistrate and former Chancellor Dennis Inman; Court of Appeals Judge and former Chancellor Thomas R. Frierson II; Senior Judge Thomas Wright; and Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison.