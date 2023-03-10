Memories of the Blizzard of ’93 remain fresh as a new snowfall in the minds of many who experienced it.
What is known as the “Storm of the Century” on March 12-13, 1993, disrupted life in East Tennessee for days and challenged those who experienced it in unique ways.
The storm left much of Greene County under 15 to 20 inches of snow, with drifts piled up to 6 feet high in some locations.
First responders and living in Greene County at the time offered recollections in advance of the 30th anniversary of the event on Sunday and Monday.
WEATHER SERVICE
Within the forecast area of the National Weather Service office in Morristown, “impacts were widespread and crippling with 10 to 20 inches of snow across the entire area with multiple feet of snow in the mountains.”
Deep snow drifts piled up in Greeneville and other valley areas, with portions of the mountains receiving drifts of over 10 feet from the storm.
“Thousands were stranded (or) without power for days,” according to the weather service.
East Tennessee weather on Friday, March 12, 1993, started out “rather unremarkable,” a weather service review of the storm states.
“Cold air had set into the area behind a cold front, and the day began with a cold rain and temperatures in the mid to upper 30s,” a recap states.
An “intense” low pressure system “would become a key feature that would impact the weather in East Tennessee as the event unfolded on Saturday,” according to the weather service.
“Heavy snowfall and very strong winds gusting over 40 mph created blizzard conditions,” the recap states.
By Friday night, March 12, snowfall and winds increased in the Tri-Cities area. Heavy snow began to be reported in parts of the region. Snow kept falling until the early morning hours on Sunday, March 14.
The storm’s long duration, about 60 hours, and the high rate of accumulation “combined to produce unprecedented snow amounts across the region,” according to the weather service.
Other metrics were used to measure the punch packed by the storm.
“The lower the pressure, the more intense a storm often is. The March 1993 storm ended up with a 960 (millibar) low pressure, comparable to that of a high-end Category 2 hurricane. This shows how extremely low the pressure was and indicative of a potent storm,” the weather service review states.
The millibar is the standard unit of measurement for atmospheric pressure used by the National Weather Service.
People remember the storm for a good reason. No snowstorm since has equalled the Blizzard of 1993.
‘BIGGEST SNOWFALL’ EVER SEEN
Sheriff Wesley Holt was working at the Greene County Detention Center at the time.
“In 1993 I had come to work in the jail that morning when the snow started. We spent the next 48-plus hours here in the jail,” Holt said. “No one on the other shifts were able to make it in to relieve us and we could not make it home if they had been able to get in.”
Holt said that current jail Administrator John Key was engaged in an inmate transport “and got stuck at the bottom of the hill on Summer Street at the 70 Bypass with a prisoner he was bringing back to jail.”
“I had to take the four-wheel drive vehicle and go pick up the prisoner and bring him to jail. Also stuck at that time was a group of school children from Cocke County. (Key) and the city fire department helped them to get to Central Fire Hall on Summer Street, where they stayed,” Holt said.
The Blizzard of ’93 was a notable event for Holt.
“This was the biggest snowfall I had ever seen in Greene County. It took several days for the county to get back to moving. I know the highway departments spent many sleepless nights trying to get the roadways passable,” he said.
Greeneville Fire Department Chief Alan Shipley was a young firefighter when the storm hit.
“I do remember that day well. A shift was on duty, and it was a long 24 hours,” Shipley said. “If I remember correctly, we had three structure fires and several other calls that shift.”
Shipley said it was “a challenge just to get to the fires with the heavy snow.”
He recalled a firefighter was driving Engine 3 “and the snow was so deep the automatic snow chains wouldn’t engage. I believe we had to shovel it out two or three times. We would clear a call and another one would be right behind it.”
Shipley recalled he and Lt. Owen Freeman “going after food for the men three times and never making it due to another call coming in.”
“The folks at Subway knew we weren’t going to be able to pick up our order, so they brought it to the station for us. There were a lot of acts of kindness that day,” Shipey said.
Shipley recalled having “some unusual guests” that night at Station 1.
“There was a group of high school students from Cocke County that became stranded near the 70 Bypass. They were able to make it to the station and ended up staying the night with us. I believe they were even treated the next morning to one of Capt. Steve Louderback’s awesome breakfasts that included homemade biscuits and gravy,” Shipley said.
TISSUE-SIZE SNOWFLAKES
Cindy Wilhoit, current Greene County Recovery Court case manager, was a teacher at Nolachuckey Elementary School on March 12, 1993.
“I remember well that day in March ’93. The day began for me in my seventh-grade classroom at Nolachuckey Elementary School with clear skies and sunshine,” Wilhoit said. “At around 10 a.m. I looked outside, and the sky was gray and by 10:30 a.m. the snow was falling and looked like someone was taking tissues from a box and throwing them from the sky.”
By 11:30 a.m. that morning, the large snowflakes covered the ground, “and it was almost impossible to see a few feet through the snow.”
“I remember asking then-principal, Clark Justis, if schools were being dismissed as there was about a half foot of snow on the ground and it continued to fall and pile up at a rapid pace. He laughed and said he just came from central office in town and the roads were clear,” Wilhoit said.
She said that about noon, “Wayland Seaton pulled his bus in the parking lot and said he slid sideways, and his bus was not moving with kids on it.”
Parents began calling the school “and saying they were stranded on the roads and slid off in ditches. The phone lines were jammed due to so many students calling out and parents attempting to call in. There was about a foot of snow at that time and no sign of letting up,” Wilhoit recalled.
By 3 p.m., “There was about two feet of snow, and I asked Mr. Justis if we had food in the kitchen to feed the students because buses could not take students home and parents could not get to the schools,” Wilhoit said.
“By 5 p.m., there was several feet of snow, and the National Guard was at Camp Creek transporting students home,” she said.
There were still several students remaining at the school at 8:30 p.m. waiting to be picked up.
“Milton Parham asked me if I wanted a ride home as he was the ‘last train out!’ I said, ‘I’m on it!’ He had a Dodge 2500 truck, and the snow was so deep he was pushing snow with his front bumper, and it was almost impossible to see two feet in front of you,” Wilhoit said.
What should have been a 15-minute drive to Wilhoit’s home “was about an hour and a half due to the snow.”
“I arrived home on Pigeon Creek safely around 10 p.m., thanks to Milton Parham. All students and staff arrived home safely and remained home several weeks. Yay, snow days — a student and teacher’s winter dream,” Wilhoit said.
Marty Shelton was active with the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad at the time of the blizzard.
Shelton, now Greeneville Fire Department administrative chief and chief of the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department, recalled the storm resulted in “a standstill in this area.”
At the time, Greene County-Greeneville EMS ran calls out of the Rescue Squad station on West Church Street.
“I think the biggest problems we encountered was assisting EMS in getting them to the ambulance or vice versa. A military unit was stationed at the Rescue Squad and a tank-looking personnel carrier would follow the EMS unit. They would go into areas the ambulance could not get to and bring the patient to them,” Shelton said.
There were no wrecks Shelton recalls that required extrication “as they could not move too fast.”
“However, stranded vehicles that had slid off the road or were minor motor vehicle accidents had issues with the occupants stranded until they could be rescued. Vehicles littered the roads where they had slid off or drove off the road from not being able to see where the road was in the deep snow,” he said.
Shelton picked up two friends and fellow first responders “and made a 2.5 hour trip to check on my parents in the Orebank community, a trip that normally took 20 minutes,” he said.
“Once we were out on the road, we would assist stranded motorists and would stop to look in on other residents. Multiple roads would have to be taken and rerouted due to large drifts, trees down, vehicles blocking the way, et cetera,” he said.
The storm caused pandemonium, Shelton recalled.
“This all happens in an area that panics at a flurry, so you can imagine the chaos,” he said.
BURNING CABINETS FOR HEAT
Tusculum Mayor Alan Corley was the city volunteer fire department chief in 1993, but his primary recollections are about others telling him about their storm experiences. Corley is also owner of Corley’s Pharmacy.
“The one memory I do have is of a pharmacy customer who lived off the 107 Cutoff telling me afterwards that he burned their kitchen cabinets for heat and cooking since they had no power and could not get out to get any fuel. Fortunately, they had been planning a kitchen remodel prior to the storm,” Corley said.
Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville recorded its fourth-highest single day snowfall of all time up to 1993.
