Marsh Regional Blood Center will conduct a community blood drive June 30 at Greeneville Community Hospital East on Tusculum Boulevard to help replenish blood supplies due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The blood drive will be noon to 6 p.m. in a mobile unit to be parked in front of the hospital, according to a release from Ballad Health.
With a national shortage of blood supply due to COVID-19, local residents are encouraged to donate if they are able. As many as three lives can be saved each time someone donates blood – and donations to Marsh Regional stay local to help people in this region, the release stated.
Marsh Regional continues to take measures to reduce donors’ potential exposure to COVID-19 as well as extra disinfection and sanitization efforts and additional physical distancing precautions wherever possible.
COVID-19 does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives, and blood donation centers always take steps to prevent team members and donors who are not feeling well or who have a fever from reaching the donor area.
Additionally, donors are required to wear a cloth face covering, such as a homemade mask or bandana, at all times in collection centers or mobile units, and they might be requested to wait in their cars until it’s their turn to give, the release stated.
For a limited time, everyone who gives blood with Marsh Regional will receive a $10 Food City gift card.
To give blood, donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. People with a cold, sore throat, fever, flu or fever blisters or who are taking antibiotics may not donate. Donors should eat a balanced meal before giving blood.
Marsh Regional supplies blood to 28 regional medical facilities, all regional cancer centers and five air rescue bases in Tennessee, Virginia and Kentucky.
In addition to scheduled blood drives, donors are welcome at Marsh Regional’s collection centers: 111 W. Stone Drive, Suite 300, Kingsport; 2428 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City; and 1996 W. State St., Bristol.
An appointment is required before giving blood at any blood center. Donors should call 423-408-7500, 423-652-0014 or 423-282-7090 or visit www.marshblood.com for more information about appointments or to schedule a blood drive at a local business, church, school or community organization.