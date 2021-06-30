Greene County residents will have a couple of opportunities to give blood to MEDIC Regional Blood Center coming up in July as organizations that supply blood for health care say they’re experiencing a shortage.
The local blood drives are:
- Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Heritage Community Bank Blood Drive, 114 W. Church St.
- July 6, noon-6 p.m., Burke’s Outlet Blood Drive, 1317 Tusculum Blvd.
MEDIC is experiencing shortages in O blood types both negative and positive as well as A positive. MEDIC is also always looking for rare blood types such as A negative and B negative.
According to MEDIC as more attractions have opened up there has been more traveling and accidents. This has led to an increase in demand and the amount of donors has declined.
Donors at the two upcoming Greeneville events will receive a free tie-dye shirt and be entered to win a $1,000 e-gift card.
MEDIC would also like to remind those who donate with MEDIC that their family members have membership in the event of blood usage at any U.S. hospital. This membership covers all blood processing fees.
RED CROSS
The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability across the country, the organization said in a news release.
Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give now and help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products over the Fourth of July holiday and beyond.
Right now, the Red Cross is working around the clock to provide blood products to hospitals responding to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants. As a result of the blood shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes, delaying crucial patient care.
In addition, while summer is traditionally a time when blood donations decline, this year is particularly challenging as many Americans receive their vaccinations and resume summer activities after more than a year of limited interactions and travel, leading to lower donor turnout. The need for blood doesn’t take a holiday break − patients still depend on lifesaving transfusions.
Donors are needed now to prevent further delays to patient care. Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a thank-you, all those who come to give July 1-6 will receive a Red Cross embroidered hat, while supplies last. And, donors who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, plus a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). (Terms and conditions apply; visit rcblood.org/fuel).
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Northeast Tennessee include:
- Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Northeast Tennessee American Red Cross Blood Drive, 660 Eastern Star Road, Kingsport
- July 14, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., The Mall at Johnson City, 2011 N. Roan St., Johnson City
- July 15, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Northeast Tennessee American Red Cross Blood Drive, 660 Eastern Star Road, Kingsport
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.