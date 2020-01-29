Blue Springs Church

A break in the clouds Monday evening lets in some of the setting sun’s light, resulting in an eye-catching mixture of blue and pink over Blue Springs Church in this scene captured by reader Jennifer Dawn McGinnis. Blue Springs Church and adjacent Blue Springs Cemetery, on Main Street in Mosheim, are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. See more photos submitted by readers in The Greeneville Sun’s Weekender section on Saturday.

 Photo Special To the Sun/Courtesy of Jennifer Dawn McGinnis