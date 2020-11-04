The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the first reading of a budget amendment on Tuesday allowing some projects to continue that were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic as well as funding new ones.
The board approved the addition of expenditures to the 2020-21 fiscal year budget totaling $1,458,285.
The expenditures added back into the budget include funding for the next stages of work for the construction of a new station for the Greeneville Fire Department on Carson Street and the initial phase of the Downtown Redevelopment Project. That first phase involves upgrades to the streetscape of Depot Street. Funding for both had been removed from the proposed budget.
One of the new projects added to the budget also involves downtown revitalization — the purchase of the Adams building on Crowfoot Alley to create more parking. Other new projects include matching funds required by grants awarded to the Greeneville Fire Department for equipment upgrades, including a new emergency response vehicle and replacement of air packs.
Also included in the budget amendments are the initial implementation of the newly adopted employee pay scale and a new position in the City Administrator’s Office whose duties will include securing additional grants and other funding sources for town projects.
The amendments also include the purchase of new security cameras for Town Hall and the Greeneville Police Department. The board approved a resolution during the meeting to authorize the town to apply to the Public Entity Partners’ Property Conservation Matching Grant Program to help fund the purchase.
The budget amendments were based on discussion at the last board meeting in which the board was of consensus that each project was important and should be added to the budget.
When the budget was originally passed in June, it had a conservative projection of revenues and a corresponding reduction in allocations due to the economic uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. The budget was approved by the board with the understanding that expenditures would be revisited in the fall if revenues were higher than expected, which is what occurred with collections more than $450,000 higher than what was projected at this point.
One of the sources of those revenues is a focus of a proclamation read during the meeting in support of Small Business Saturday this month. The proclamation encourages residents to shop in local small businesses on the Saturday following Thanksgiving as well as throughout the year.
City Administrator Todd Smith said the pandemic has resulted in people shopping locally and discovering that Greeneville has some high quality shops.
That local spending helps the town be able to provides services to its residents, he said.
“And 50% of the sales tax goes to education,” Smith continued. “I don’t think people may realize how much it supports schools.”
Greene County Partnership President and CEO Jeff Taylor told the board the organization is helping to coordinate a local Small Business Saturday later this month, and 30 merchants have agreed to participate thus far.
“When dollars stay at home, it makes a difference,” he said.
Taylor added that the Partnership is continuing its efforts to link job seekers with industries with open positions.
There are jobs available, he said, and industries have reported an uptick in applications.
As the meeting ended, Smith mentioned the increase in local COVID-19 cases and encouraged residents to continue to take precautions to help control the spread of the illness.