Greeneville residents will not see a property tax increase this year.
The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a budget on Tuesday for the upcoming fiscal year, beginning in July, incorporating no increase to the town’s current property tax rate of $2.1775 per $100 of assessed property value.
Discussion of a 6-cent property tax rate increase initially proposed for 2023 is related to debt service payments for Greeneville City Schools’ HVAC and lighting project. The first phase of that project costs $7.7 million, and the Town of Greeneville voted in January to cover its $3.3 million contribution of that cost by paying $1 million in cash and $2.3 million in debt service. The school system is paying the remaining $4.6 million. Full replacement of the HVAC system at Greeneville Middle School is underway this summer through that project.
To balance the 2023 budget the board considered either a 6-cent increase in the property tax rate for residents within the Town of Greeneville or budget cuts equal to $267,000.
The board opted to make the cuts and discussed those extensively.
Most discussion revolved around projects that could be funded through either the general fund or the hotel/motel local occupancy tax, which projects to fund through either source and which to cut out of the budget for the upcoming year.
Town Administrator Todd Smith told the board to make up the $267,000 lacking in the general fund when the revenue generated by raising the property tax rate is removed, some items listed there could be funded through the hotel/motel tourism tax, which would mean removing items that before had been budgeted through that hotel/motel or local occupancy tax.
He recommended moving money designated for the Niswonger Performing Arts Center and the Dickson Williams Mansion from the general fund to the hotel/motel tax and removing funding for a second pavilion at the volleyball complex that broke ground last year, new pickleball courts, upgrades to the tennis courts and funding for Parks & Recreation’s annual Greene Fling event. Smith also suggested moving the $96,000 budgeted for the purchase of a police cruiser from the general fund to a specific police department fund and removing or reducing three other projects.
Hotel/motel tax revenue must be used to “put heads in beds,” Parks & Recreation Director Butch Patterson said.
He said that funding is somewhat flexible but must go toward projects and initiatives that bring in tourists and visitors to stay in hotels, which pay the local occupancy tax.
“That hotel/motel revenue source will be with us next year, so I think we will have the same opportunity to look at funding those projects, and that may not be a bad idea since we’ve got a brand new dog park and disc golf course, beach volleyball under construction, and we still have to figure out the league play there,” Smith said.
Finance Director Lora Young said the town expects to see about $200,000 generated through that tax in the coming year.
Alderman Scott Bullington opposed removing those items from the 2023 budget, saying that prices will only rise and make the same projects even more expensive to complete next year.
“Wouldn’t it be better to buy it now at today’s money than put it off to next year? You’ll be asking for $35,000 next year because prices aren’t going down,” he said.
“The volleyball pavilion makes sense to me because we’ve already started that project, but my suggestion is to wait on the tennis and pickleball courts as we go into a recession,” Alderwoman Kristen Girton said.
Girton asked Patterson to rank the tennis court upgrades, which town officials said they hoped for joint funding from the county to cover, against the volleyball pavilion, the pickleball courts and the $8,000 contribution for Parks & Recreation’s Spring Fling event as far as which is most important to fund this year.
“I’d say Spring Fling is number one because it’s the cheapest, and it will bring people in,” Patterson said.
That cost is in the 2023 budget, with the funds coming from hotel/motel tax. That tax will also fund the town’s $100,000 contribution to the Greene County Partnership, $68,000 for NPAC utilities and maintenance, $24,000 to Main Street: Greeneville, $10,000 to the Dickson Williams Mansion.
Additionally in the budget approved Tuesday, funding for police vehicles was moved from the general fund to the police reserve, the town reduced its purchase of night vision goggles for the police department from 10 to 5, and removed costs for Town Hall cleaning services and concrete for the Parks & Recreation maintenance building.
The board’s vote on the matter was split, with Girton, who made the motion to remove those items in order to fund the others through hotel/motel tax and keep property tax rates the same, and Ginny Kidwell voting against Bullington and Alderman Tim Teague. Mayor W.T. Daniels broke the tie and voted with Girton and Kidwell to pass the budget balanced at $43.4 million.
In other business the board also approved Teague to serve as vice mayor, formally approved the city schools budget and officially appropriated funds in the 2023 budget to the Greene County Partnership and Keep Greene Beautiful.
The board also authorized the town to participate in the federal Safety Partners Matching Grant Program with Public Entity Partners, gave approval for the Greeneville Police Department to apply for a grant for bulletproof vests and for the purchase of new technology for the new fire station’s emergency operations center, and reappointed Lindy Riley and Ben Brooks to a three-year term on the Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission and Angelo Botta to a four-year term on the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board.
Following the meeting, the board convened a brief Beer Board meeting to approve an application for on-premises beer consumption at Rural Resources’ BrewFest, to be hosted downtown in September, and beer permit for The Greene, which recently opened at 901 Tusculum Blvd.