The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen took an initial step Tuesday to provide more parking downtown.
The board approved the purchase of the Adams building on Crowfoot Alley at a price of $125,000. Crowfoot Alley runs between Summer Street and Irish Street primarily behind buildings facing Depot Street.
“You can consider this step one,” City Administrator Todd Smith told the board. “With the purchase of this property and working with an adjacent property owner to level another building, we can create some surface parking.”
The brothers who owned the building, Richard and Robert Adams, have asked for some time to remove its contents, Smith said, which the town will provide.
The town continues to work with other property owners downtown on additional parking area development, particularly off Depot Street, he said.
“This is another step toward downtown redevelopment,” said Mayor W.T. Daniels. “This is the one building we have to purchase. The rest are to be donated to the city.”
As the meeting began, the oaths of office were administered to Daniels and Second Ward Aldermen Scott Bullington and Tim Teague.
All three were elected during the Greeneville municipal election Aug. 6. Each ran uncontested.
In other action, the board approved use of CARES Act funds for technology improvements, a grant to provide new features at Hardin Park and a sublease agreement that will bring a federal law enforcement agency to the airport.
CARES ACT FUNDING
The board approved the purchase of 27 Dell laptop computers on the state bid contract at a cost of $20,044.
Smith explained that the purchase will be reimbursed by grant funds the town is receiving from the CARES Act.
The town has chosen to use the funds in two ways — to enhance technology and to reimburse the town for some of the costs it has incurred due to the coronavirus pandemic, Smith said.
The laptops will replace laptops that are reaching the end of their usable life and also provide the portable devices to some employees who have not previously had them. The computers will help employees to be better equipped to work at home as the pandemic continues or in other circumstances where work from home would be necessary, he said.
Other technology upgrades are planned with the CARES Act funding, including the purchase of tablets for board members and VOIP (voice over internet protocol) phones for some employees, which will allow them to answer departmental phones while working at home, Smith said. These projects will be presented to the board at a later meeting.
AGREEMENTS, PARK GRANT
In other business, the board approved a sublease between the Greeneville Police Department and NMSG LLC for office space. The sublease will be for space inside the office/large hangar building that NMSG is leasing from the Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority.
A federal law enforcement agency is looking for office space in Greeneville and one floor is available in the facility NMSG is leasing. NMSG has worked with the federal agency to develop a sublease, but the federal agency would prefer that the lease be through an arrangement with a local law enforcement entity, thus the involvement of the police department, Smith explained.
The lease will be for $3,000 a month and a memorandum of understanding agreement with the police department is to be drafted outlining the payment of the expenses for the office by the federal agency, Smith said. That agreement will also come to the board for approval.
Greeneville Police Chief Tim Ward said the location of the agency at the airport will bring a law enforcement presence that will benefit the facility. The federal agency has committed to $100,000 in renovations to the office space that can be used after they leave the space. The agency is interested in leasing the space for at least 10 years.
The board also approved a grant contract with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development for improvements at Hardin Park. The grant is for $42,000 and requires a 10% local match.
The tourism enhancement grant will provide for the construction of four beach volleyball courts and other improvements. In the future, the Parks and Recreation Department can host beach volleyball tournaments, bringing people into the community, Smith said.
The board also approved the renewal of agreements between the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site and the Greeneville fire and police departments. Smith explained that the documents are mutual aid agreements between the historic site and the two local departments in case of emergencies. The agreements are for a five-year term.
Greeneville Police Officer Justin House was recognized during the meeting for his efforts to apply for a Tennessee Highway Safety grant with the presentation of a Town of Greeneville coin by the city administrator. Smith said that House “went above and beyond” in working on the grant application on his own time for the police department. The state recently awarded a $5,000 grant which will be used for safety equipment for officers as well as public safe driving initiatives.