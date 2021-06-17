The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen gave final approval this week to the town’s $38.8 million dollar 2021-22 budget.
The board also agreed to consider instituting a hotel/motel tax in the future.
The board met Tuesday in the G. Thomas Love Board Room at the Greeneville Light and Power Systems headquarters.
The budget approved for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts July 1, maintains the current property tax rate of $2.1775 per $100 of assessed value.
The largest expenditures in the budget are $7 million allotted for the Depot Street project and $3.5 million for the cost of a new fire station.
According to Todd Smith, this budget is unusually high because it includes the capital costs of these two large projects.
The $38.8 million total budget marks about a $13 million increase from last fiscal year’s budget total.
Total operating expenditures will increase from $10.7 million in last year’s budget to $12.3 million this year, while total expenditures will go up about $13 million due to the capital projects of Depot Street and the new fire station.
The Depot Street project is expected to be paid for through the sale of bonds, while the new fire station will paid for through grant funds.
$182,000 has been budgeted for the Parks and Recreation Department to upgrade the sand volleyball complex.
$625,000 is marked in the budget to go to downtown parking improvements.
About $1.3 million is designated to be expended for general government, which is up from the $1.1 million that was put in the budget last year.
The Town of Greeneville also expects more revenue from local taxes this upcoming fiscal year.
The 2022 budget calculates revenue of $20.4 million from taxes compared to $18.8 million in last year’s budget, a conservative figure influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The town also budgeted for about a $16,000 increase in revenue from licenses and permits. The town also increased the amount of expected revenue from fines, fees, and costs a total of about $34,000 from last years budget.
HOTEL TAX DISCUSSED
The board also held a discussion on the possibility of introducing a hotel tax at a meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The city currently does not have a tax on lodging at hotels or motels within the city limits.
Previously, only one government entity in a county could collect such a room tax, and Greene County already has a 7 percent tax in place. This meant the Town of Greeneville could not collect a the tax.
However, the state legislature recently passed a bill that removes the limitation on how many local governments can collect a lodging tax in a single county. County and city governments can now have stacking hotel taxes, where before they could not.
This has opened the door to the Town of Greeneville to levy such a tax on lodging if they so choose.
City Administrator Todd Smith presented the idea to the board.
“The state legislature has given us the opportunity to institute a hotel tax,” Smith said. “I estimate that the city can generate $200,000 in revenue from a hotel tax.”
That $200,000 figure Smith provided is based off of a theoretical 4 percent tax on hotel and motel rooms within the city.
However, there is a caveat to the tax revenue the city would collect through a tax of this kind.
“The revenue must be used to fund tourism activities,” Smith said.
This means that any money the city collected from a hotel tax would go to organizations that support and promote tourism in the city, including Organizations such as the Greene County Partnership and the Greene County History Museum.
The board requested that Smith draft an ordinance for consideration at a future meeting.
If adopted, a hotel motel would not go into effect until next year.