The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday that will allow the town to join in settlements pertaining to the opioid epidemic.
The resolution allows City Administrator Todd Smith to join with the State of Tennessee and others in effecting legal settlements related to halting the proliferation and misuse of opioids and other prescription drugs, including joining the proposed national settlements with pharmaceutical distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals and its parent company, Johnson & Johnson.
Smith called the resolution a “catch-all” resolution that will authorize him to get the town involved in any future opioid lawsuit settlements. The Town of Greeneville could potentially receive settlement funds by joining future lawsuits.
The board also accepted a $53,150 bid for the renovation of the Greeneville Police Department’s Mobile Command Unit.
According to Police Chief Tim Ward, a 53-foot-long trailer, formerly a military shower trailer, will be renovated and turned into a mobile command unit.
Dan’s Home Repair, a local Greene County company, will do the renovations.
Two bids were received for the project. One for $107,000 and the accepted bid from Dan’s Home Repair of $53,150.
According to Ward, the funding for the renovation will come from previous weapons sales and will not affect the town’s budget or the Police Department’s budget.
The board also approved the purchase of a generator for Station 3 of the Greeneville Fire Department.
The purchase is a budgeted purchase.
According to Greeneville Fire Chief Allan Shipley, the previous generator at Station 3 was installed in 1970, and has now stopped working.
“Hopefully we will get 50 years out of this new one,” Alderman Cal Doty said.
The board gave final approval after second reading to the rezoning of properties located along the 11-E Bypass between the Baileyton Road and Kingsport Highway interchanges. The properties will be rezoned from M-2 (High Impact Use) to B-4 (Arterial Business). The existing right-of-way of Whitehouse Road from the intersection with the Baileyton Road access ramp to the existing town limits at the southwest corner of the Greeneville Municipal Airport will be rezoned from R-1 (Low-Density Residential) to B-4 (Arterial Business).
The board also approved the purchase of a $231,280 garbage truck for the Public Works Department.
According to Public Works Director Brad Peters, the purchase was not budgeted for the current fiscal year, but has become necessary since the department was forced to take its hybrid truck out of service earlier than expected. This has left the department with only one front-line truck and two old trucks that are near salvage condition. The new truck will help get the department’s truck fleet back to a manageable level.
According to Peters, the truck will be paid for through an insurance claim involving a sweeper truck that was rear-ended earlier this year which totaled about $156,000, and through budgeted funds for a flatbed truck that will be purchased with COVID-19 relief money which will be approximately $70,000.
The board also approved an event request for the Turkey Trot 5K which takes place annually each Thanksgiving Day morning.
“This is my favorite event and I love it. My family loves it,” Alderwoman Kristin Girton said.
The Beer Board met briefly after the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting concluded.
The Beer Board approved an application for on-premises consumption of alcohol at the new location of The Phat Cat Cafe at 515 E. Church St., the former location of The Bean Barn.