The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider a resolution Tuesday that would allow the town to join in settlements pertaining to the opioid epidemic.
The board will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom in the Greeneville Light and Power System building at 110 N. College St.
The resolution, if passed, would allow City Administrator Todd Smith to join with the State of Tennessee and others in effecting legal settlements related to halting the proliferation and misuse of opioids and other prescription drugs, including joining the proposed national settlements with pharmaceutical distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals and its parent company, Johnson & Johnson.
The board will also vote on a measure that would allow the town to participate in the property conservation matching grant program with Public Entity Partners.
The matching grant could help fund purchases of various technology and tools that would help decrease property damage such as sprinkler head protective cages, security cameras and security fencing.
Also on the agenda are:
- consideration of bids for the renovation of the Greeneville Police Department’s Mobile Command Unit;
- a vote on the purchase of a new garbage truck for the Public Works Department, and the purchase of a generator for the fire department; and
- a second reading and final vote on the rezoning of properties located along the 11-E Bypass between the Baileyton Road and Kingsport Highway interchanges. The properties will be rezoned from M-2 (High Impact Use) to B-4 (Arterial Business). The existing right-of-way of Whitehouse Road from the intersection with the Baileyton Road access ramp to the existing town limits at the southwest corner of the Greeneville Municipal Airport would be rezoned from R-1 (Low-Density Residential) to B-4 (Arterial Business).