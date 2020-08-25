The Community H.E.L.P. (Heating, Electric, Lighting Project) has provided more than $75,000 to help Greene Countians who have needed assistance with their electric bills over the past year.
Established last spring by the Greeneville Light & Power System, the program has provided $79,882 in funds, whose distribution is administered by the Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries, the Greeneville Energy Authority board of directors learned Monday morning. The board is the governing body of the power system.
A majority of the funds are allocated by the Community Ministries to people who need assistance in paying their monthly electric bills. That nonprofit organization’s board voted to provide a percentage of the funds to the Firewood Ministry, which assists Community Ministries in helping families that heat with wood.
The number of bad debt write offs for the utility have been down dramatically, which indicates the amount of assistance that the program has provided, GLPS officials told the board.
Community H.E.L.P. is a “round-up” program with the funds collected through rounding up the amount of a Greeneville & Light Power customer’s bill to the nearest dollar. The difference from the billed amount for electrical use and the nearest dollar is contributed to Community H.E.L.P.
The most that can be contributed from a bill is 99 cents and the least is a penny. If the maximum amount was rounded up in each bill, the most that would be contributed from a single customer’s bills over a year is $11.88.
‘ROUND UP’ DISCUSSED
The manner in which the funds are collected was addressed Monday during the Greeneville Energy Authority meeting by a customer, Gary Arnold.
While he is supportive of the purpose of the program to provide assistance to people through the Community Ministries, Arnold said he would recommend that the board would change “opt out” implementation of the program, which he described as illegal and “stealing” from customers
Most customers were not aware when the program was put into place and should have been given a choice to either opt in or opt out before it began, he said. GLPS has advertised the program in local media, articles about the program have been published by the local newspaper and broadcast on local radio, and a message about the program is included on customer billing.
The program, which is allowed and regulated through state statutes, started last year with customers having to ask to “opt in” to participate.
However, only a small fraction of customers had opted into the program by the beginning of this year. In March, the board voted to immediately implement the program as “opt out” with customers having to request to not participate.
Greeneville Energy Authority President and CEO Chuck Bowlin told the board that a letter will be sent to each customer explaining the program and offering a reimbursement of what has donated by a customer thus far if they wish to opt out.
Thus far, he said, $367 has been reimbursed to customers requesting to opt out of the program.
One hundred percent of the money collected is provided to Community Ministries, with none used for administrative costs, Bowlin said after questioned by Arnold. He also inquired about large commercial customers being exempted from the program, but GLPS officials said that the round up is made to all customer bills except those who request to opt out.
OTHER ASSISTANCE
During the coronavirus pandemic, another assistance fund has been established using $15,000 from the Tennessee Valley Authority with a local match to help customers with electrical bills.
Thus far, $5,127 has been distributed through that fund, which is administered through the United Way, Bowlin said.
In a recent meeting with the TVA, local power distributors were told that another round of coronavirus relief assistance for communities they serve will be considered by the TVA board of directors at its next meting.
In other business, Bowlin reported that some of the power utility’s contract crews have been released to travel to Mississippi to help with any damage caused by two storms that were expected to hit the gulf coast this week as tropical storms or hurricanes.
The board gave authority to the power company to inquire about property in the Chuckey area that could possibly be used for a new location for one of the substations now part of the large Tusculum substation on American Road near PlusMark. There are two substations and a delivery point from TVA inside the facility.
Property in Chuckey that is closer to the majority of the load is being sought to move one of the two substations, Bowlin said. That will help reliability and also solve some operational and maintenance issues caused by having the two substations and delivery point part of the same facility, he explained. Any property purchase will have to be approved by the board.
Purchases of about 100 replacement transformers at a cost of $77,881 gained approval of the board. Bowlin said the purchases will replenish stocks of the transformers.