Although the COVID-19 pandemic has brought economic challenges, the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday celebrated some good news regarding local sales tax collections.
Greene County’s sales tax collections were up 25% last month in comparison to July 2019, according to the latest state economic development report. Greene County Partnership President and CEO Jeff Taylor shared the figures with the board at the opening of its meeting.
Efforts to promote shopping at home have been successful, he said, and local residents are appreciated for helping the overall community by shopping in Greeneville and Greene County.
“Dollars that stay at home help fund projects locally to improve the community,” he said. “When dollars stay at home, we get to do things we have been wanting to accomplish.”
The June sales tax collections also showed an increase, coming in at 21.9% over the same month in 2019, he said.
Taylor also commended the state legislature for its action last year to allow local option sales tax collected on items purchased online to be distributed to the community where the products are shipped, which has also helped sales tax collections with online shopping increasing during the pandemic.
In action items, the board approved a bid of $78,100 from Interstate Mechanical Contractors Inc. for the replacement of a sump pump and repair pit at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. The cost for the replacement will be split equally between the town and the Greeneville City Schools.
The sump pump and pit are part of a system to control the flow of water from a source behind the building, and the existing pit will be enlarged and a larger pump installed to handle the volume.
The board approved new taxicab franchise for Unlimited Transportation Resources. The new taxicab business takes the place of Candy’s Cab After House service. Also approved was a slate of drivers for the franchise. The town’s municipal code requires taxicab franchises to be approved by the board.
A second taxicab franchise request submitted by Joshua Lane was denied. In review of the application, Lane was found to not meet the requirements listed in the ordinance, Greeneville Police Chief Tim Ward told the board.
In other business, the board approved the town’s 2019-20 Phase II Stormwater Annual Report. No one spoke during a public hearing about the report.
The board also approved resolutions for the town to participate in the PE Partners’ L. Richardson “Driver Safety” matching grant program and the Pool’s “Safety Partners” matching grant program.
Town Engineer and Public Works Director Brad Peters said the department will apply for the PE Partners grant to provide funding for dash cameras and new global positioning units for vehicles.
Town Human Resource Director Patsy Fuller said funding for the wellness coordinator and programs will be sought from the Pool’s “Safety Partners” grant.
A special event sign request was approved for the Wings & Wheels on the Greene Fly-in and Cruise-in planned for Sept. 12 at the Greeneville Municipal Airport.
Following the board meeting, the mayor and aldermen convened as the town’s Beer Board. The board approved an application for off-premises consumption at Greeneville Tobacco and Beer at 101 Marshall Lane.