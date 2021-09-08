The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen welcomed a new member to its board at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting.
Kristen Girton was sworn in as a Town of Greeneville alderman, replacing Buddy Hawk who had served as an alderman for 12 years. Girton defeated Hawk in Greeneville’s Aug. 5 Municipal Election by a one-vote margin.
Cal Doty was also sworn in after being reelected to his seat in the same Aug. 5 election.
The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen now consists of Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels, First Ward aldermen Doty and Girton, and Second Ward aldermen Tim Teague and Scott Bullington.
CROWFOOT ALLEY
The Crowfoot Alley Parking Lot Project is moving forward.
Once constructed, the new parking lot will have 103 available parking spots, which is an increase from the 95 originally estimated, according to Dean Helstrom of the engineering firm Vaughn and Melton. Vaughn and Melton has been providing the engineering work for the project.
The cost of the entire project is estimated to be about $615,549 according to Helstrom, which is lower than the $640,000 the city had budgeted. The project is now ready to be put out to bid. Contractors will bid on the project and the town will select a contractor’s bid to conduct the project.
However, the project may not be completed as quickly as originally scheduled.
A targeted finish date of April 2022 was originally set for the project, but now that date may be a little optimistic, according to Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith.
The Town of Greeneville is waiting for the business P.T. Solutions to move to a new building so that its current building can be demolished as part of the project. However, P.T. Solutions’ future place of business is still under construction, and not yet ready to be occupied. Therefore, the Town is waiting for P.T. Solutions to move, as not to force them out and harm the business.
“We don’t want to put someone out of business to make business. We are doing this project to help bring businesses to downtown,” Daniels said. “The new space for P.T. Solutions is still under construction, so we don’t want to move them until they are ready.”
Due to the delay, the town is also putting a hold on moving leased parking downtown for the time being. According to Smith, there is no need to move the leased spots until the project is ready to begin.
Vaughn and Melton estimates that once the project begins it will involve at least two months of demolition and 90 days of construction. The project will likely take place simultaneously with the Depot Street Revitalization Project.
MAYOR’S COMMENTS
Mayor W.T. Daniels took a moment at the beginning of the meeting to express himself on the issue of the COVID-19 vaccination.
Daniels explained that he had attended two funerals over the Labor Day weekend, and that one of those funerals was for someone who had died of COVID-19. Daniels asked all those attending the meeting to get vaccinated against the virus.
“I would encourage everyone to take the vaccine. If you look at the statistics, they show that the vaccines do help,” Daniels said.
Daniels also congratulated the Greeneville High School football team on their victory over rival Elizabethton.
“Our football team had a great win on Friday night. I asked the mayor of Elizabethton if he wanted to make a bet on who would win, and he said no. I think he knew we were bringing a good team up there and we were going to win,” Daniels said. “It is always good to get a win against them.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the board approved the purchase of a new traffic signal cabinet. This purchase was budgeted as a part of the town’s ongoing effort to upgrade most of its traffic signals. The new signal will be installed at the intersection of Snapps Ferry Road and Forest Hills Drive, and it will replace a signal that is over 30 years old that has a malfunctioning vehicle sensor.
The board approved the purchase of road salt for the Public Works Department. According to Public Works Director Brad Peters, the department experienced a rough weather year in 2020, and its salt stockpile needs to be replenished.
The board also approved a resolution allowing Public Works to apply for a grant that would fund the upgrading of downtown sidewalks.
Before the meeting adjourned, the board also discussed the need to thoroughly communicate road closures as the Depot Street Project gets underway. The board wants to make sure that contractors and utility companies doing work in town clearly communicate with the Town of Greeneville and the community when closing roads and creating detours.