Conversion of what was a residential garage into a family home on Seaton Road can continue after action Tuesday by the Greene County Board of Zoning Appeals.
The board approved a rear yard setback variance request for the property at 1970 Seaton Road, allowing the repair of the garage for use as a residence. The variance allows the structure to be 17 feet closer to the property line than the 30 feet zoning regulations require for residential structures.
Owner Phillip Barnes told the board that there were no other houses or structures close to the rear property line. Wooded areas were located on the adjacent properties at the line, he said.
Building Official Tim Tweed said that a house had been located on the property, which also did not meet the setback requirement.
Both the house and garage were constructed prior to the establishment of the zoning regulations, he explained.
In 2018, the county condemned the house, which had rotting floors and other issues. After Barnes purchased the property earlier this year, he removed the house and cleaned the property, Tweed said.
“He has helped the county tremendously by removing the structure,” he said.
The garage was in much better structural condition, and Barnes began repairing it to use as a residence, not realizing that the setback requirements were different for freestanding garages and residential homes.
The board voted to approve the variance based on the rationale that it was associated with an extraordinary situation and allowing a decreased setback will not adversely affect the adjacent properties.
In other business, the board elected its slate of officers for the coming year — Kathy Crawford as chairman, Beth Douthat as vice chairman and Holly Banks as secretary.