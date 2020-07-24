Two setback variances and an appeal of a decision regarding a setback for a proposed cell tower off Stone Dam Road will be considered Tuesday by the Greene County Board of Zoning Appeals.
The meeting will be at 8:30 a.m. in the conference room at the Greene County Courthouse Annex, 204 N. Cutler St., and a maximum of 10 in-person attendees will be allowed inside the conference room. In accordance with a recent county executive order, all attendees will be required to wear a facial mask or covering to help prevent spreading COVID-19.
Access to the meeting will also be provided via the Zoom virtual meeting application. Anyone seeking information about how to participate via Zoom or who don’t have that capability should call 423-609-1879 for more information by Monday.
On the agenda is review of an appeal by Cellco Partnership, doing business as Verizon Wireless, regarding a decision by the Greene County Zoning Administrator not to permit use of an “engineered fall zone” to meet cell tower setback requirements for a proposed tower on the Gary and Laura Smith property at 435 Stone Dam Road.
Proposed is a tower 160 feet tall, creating a setback requirement of 185 feet. The county’s zoning regulations require the minimum distance from the base of the tower to any adjacent property be equal to, or greater than, the height of a tower plus 25 feet.
Property owners are allowed to place structures within the setback requirement if a licensed engineer submits a certified plan for an engineered fall zone inside the clear fall zone, according to the regulations.
The board will consider a related request to grant front, left side and right side setback requirement variances to permit the construction of the tower.
Also on the agenda is a request for a front yard setback variance for 35 Doak Hensley Road.