Three setback variance requests will be considered Tuesday by the Greene County Board of Zoning Appeals.
The board will meet at 8:30 a.m. in the conference room at the Greene County Courthouse Annex at 204 N. Cutler St. A limited number of in-person attendees will be allowed within the conference room, and the meeting can also be accessed via the Zoom application and conference calling. To do so, individuals should call 423-798-1724 to receive the link.
On the agenda is a request for a 25-foot rear yard setback variance for Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church to allow the subdividing of the property into individual lots for the church and adjacent cemetery.
Also to be considered is a requested 13-foot front yard setback variance for the construction of garage at 440 Chimney Top Loop.
The board will also review a request for a 19-foot front yard setback variance at 160 Cherokee St. for the placement of a mobile home.