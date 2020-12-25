The Greene County Board of Zoning Appeals will consider a setback variance request on Tuesday.
The board will meet at 8:30 a.m. in the conference room at the Greene County Courthouse Annex at 204 N. Cutler St. A limited number of in-person attendees will be allowed, but it can also be accessed via the Zoom virtual meeting application and conference calling for those those cannot attend in person. To obtain the link, call 423-798-1794.
On the agenda is a request to grant a rear yard setback variance for 1970 Seaton Road from owner Phillip Barnes to allow a residential garage to be converted into a single-family residence. A residence was previously located on the property but was torn down after it fell into disrepair.