During the coronavirus pandemic, many activities and events have been postponed by individuals, families, schools, civic groups, churches and governmental entities.
But there are some activities and events that no longer can be delayed. The Greene County Civil Service Board has found itself in that situation.
On Thursday, board members discussed how the next civil service test can be administered while abiding by social distancing and public gathering size guidelines.
An open position needs to be filled for the Greene County Detention Center, and the roster of individuals who have been certified by the board has been depleted, Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt told the board members.
The department has around 20 applications and typically about 50 or 60 people take the civil service exam when it is offered, the board was told.
After discussion about possible places to hold the test, it was decided to tentatively schedule the exam for June 11 and use the courtrooms in the Greene County Courthouse, since it is a location that is regularly cleaned and disinfected.
Benches inside the courtroom are marked where people should sit to maintain at least the 6 feet recommended between individuals.
Depending on the number who apply and sign up for the exam, multiple sessions may have to be scheduled, the board decided. The initial session was scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in each courtroom with a second session to follow at 7 p.m. if needed and and another later if necessary.
Those taking the test will be advised to arrive at least 30 minutes before the exam time to have their temperature taken as a screening measure for the coronavirus. Holt said the Sheriff’s Department would provide personnel to take temperatures as well as security personnel for the courthouse during the exam.
In other business, the board scheduled a hearing for May 20 concerning a grievance about the Sheriff’s Department it has received. The hearing is to be held in a courtroom in the courthouse with similar measures to comply with the public gathering and social distancing guidelines. If the number of people inside the hearing approaches 10, any called witnesses may be asked to wait outside the courtroom and observe social distancing guidelines, the board decided.